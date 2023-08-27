Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dies Aged 99

Bob Barker, the iconic host of the long-running US game show “The Price Is Right,” has sadly passed away at the age of 99.

Barker, who graced television screens for 35 years, became synonymous with the beloved game show that entertained millions of viewers around the world.

“The Price Is Right,” renowned as the longest-running game show on American television, continues to captivate audiences on a daily basis, extending its reach to viewers in various countries.

From its debut in 1972 until 2007, Bob Barker was the radiant face of the show, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Over his six-decade-long career in radio and TV, he clinched an impressive 19 Emmy awards.

Barker’s agent confirmed that he passed away of natural causes at his residence near Los Angeles, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Publicist Roger Neal conveyed the news, stating, “The World’s Greatest MC [Master of Ceremonies] who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us.”

Born in December 1923 in Washington State, Bob Barker served in the US Navy during World War Two before launching his career in radio, which eventually led to his success in television.

“The Price Is Right,” a CBS production, invited enthusiastic contestants to “come on down” as Barker masterfully orchestrated the game, challenging participants’ knowledge of consumer goods prices in exchange for enticing prizes.

This invitation became a cultural catchphrase, symbolizing Barker’s cheerful and engaging hosting style.

In 2007, at the age of 83, Bob Barker handed over the hosting reins to comedian Drew Carey, marking the end of his legendary tenure.

Drew Carey expressed his deep appreciation for Barker’s influence, stating, “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

The entertainment world also mourned Barker’s loss. Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Barker in “Happy Gilmore,” paid tribute to his colleague, describing him as “The man. The myth. The best,” and noting that he would be “missed by everyone.”

Another prominent actor, James Woods, celebrated Barker’s advocacy for animal rights, emphasizing that his “greatest contribution” was his dedication to animal welfare. Woods lauded Barker for inspiring compassionate movements worldwide through his love for animals.

Notably, Barker’s legacy extends beyond his television fame. He was a committed vegetarian for over four decades, using his platform to condemn animal cruelty and contribute to animal rights causes.

Peta, an animal rights organization, remembered Barker for his unwavering commitment to animals, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to ending animal exploitation. Barker’s influence and passion for change will undoubtedly resonate for years to come.

