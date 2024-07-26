Let Us Forge a New Beginning for the Unity of Our Nation, Mudavadi Says 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said that protests witnessed recently in the country should be a wake up call to Kenyans.

Mudavadi said the unrest should serve as a reminder that no country can prosper in the absence of peace.

He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and united as the government addresses the key reforms needed in the country.

He emphasized that economic transformation can only be achieved in an environment where citizens are hardworking, the leadership is focused and the rule of law is being followed.

“What we have experienced as a result of raising our concerns as citizens turned out to be actions that led to loss of lives and property. Businesses suffered losses and lives of many Kenyans were disrupted, making our country lag behind on the key agenda towards prosperity.”

“These are scenes that should not manifest in a country where citizens embrace democracy and obedience to the rule of law,” he added.

Mudavadi appealed to Kenyans to exercise patience and tolerance saying whenever differences arise, there should be better ways of engaging without resolving to unpeaceful and unlawful actions.

“We need to reflect and agree that we have incurred huge losses as a result of what happened. Some life savings have been drowned by the chaos leaving families vulnerable,” said Mudavadi.

“Patriotism should come first as we do not have any other Kenya apart from the Kenya that we are in today. We should not be perpetrators of destroyed the heritage of our nation and the future of the generations to come.”

Mudavadi was speaking in Nturukuma, Laikipia County where he joined Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the funeral service of the late Susan Muthoni Wanjohi, the mother to Secretary to Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

Also present were Governor Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Cabinet Secretary Nominees Alice Wahome, Rebecca Miano and Soipan Tuya, former Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung’u among other leaders.