Lewis Hamilton Siblings: Inside the Hamilton Family

Lewis Hamilton, born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is a British racing driver competing in Formula One.

He drives for Mercedes and has won a record seven Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles.

Lewis has been a prominent advocate for combating racism and promoting diversity in the sport.

His achievements include setting records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in Formula One history.

Lewis’ career began with karting in 1993, leading to successes in various championships before joining Formula One with McLaren-Mercedes in 2007.

He later moved to Mercedes in 2013, where he achieved significant success.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Lewis has two half-sisters, Nicola and Samantha, from his mother Carmen’s second marriage.

His brother, Nicolas Hamilton, is his half-brother from his father Anthony’s marriage to Linda.

Nicolas, a racing driver in the British Touring Car Championship, shared an emotional tribute to their mother, Linda, showcasing the close bond within the family.

Lewis and Nicolas have a strong relationship, with Nicolas expressing surprise upon learning about Lewis’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Also Read: Troian Bellisario Siblings: The Big and Blended Bellisario Bunch

Parents

Lewis’ parents are Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier.

Anthony, who is Black British of Grenadian descent, played a crucial role in Lewis’s early career, managing him until 2010.

Carmen raised Lewis alongside his half-sisters Nicola and Samantha after their divorce when Lewis was two years old.

Lewis’s stepmother is Linda, who supported his racing journey and helped raise him when he moved in with his father at the age of 12.

Despite their split, both Anthony and Carmen have been instrumental in Lewis’s success, with Carmen emphasizing that Lewis was the best outcome of their marriage.

The family dynamic has been significant in shaping Lewis’s career, with his parents’ dedication and support pivotal in his rise to becoming a seven-time Formula One World Drivers’ Champion.

Career

Lewis’ career in Formula One has been illustrious, marked by numerous achievements and records.

He began his racing journey in karting, impressing early on with victories in various championships.

Hamilton’s entry into Formula One with McLaren in 2007 was remarkable, finishing second in the world drivers’ championship in his rookie season.

His career with McLaren was highlighted by consistent success, including his first drivers’ championship in 2008.

In 2013, Hamilton made a pivotal move to Mercedes, where he achieved unprecedented success, winning multiple drivers’ championships and setting records for race victories.

Notably, Hamilton’s dominance at Mercedes, alongside teammate Nico Rosberg, led to consecutive constructors’ championships for the team.

Beyond his racing prowess, Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for social issues, including diversity and environmental causes.

His career is a testament to his skill, determination and impact both on and off the track.