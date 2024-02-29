Lexi Rivera Siblings: The Unbreakable Bond of the Rivera Siblings

Lexi Rivera, also known as Alexa Brooke Rivera, is an American social media personality, YouTuber, TikToker, actress, fashionista and socialite.

She is active on YouTube, where she posts videos such as Alone In The Real Conjuring House!! and 100 Hours At The World’s Worst Amusement Park!

Lexi also engages with her audience on Twitter, sharing updates and interacting with her followers.

Additionally, she has been involved in content creation like LAST TO LEAVE THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS PLACES!!

Siblings overview

Lexi has three older brothers, Brice Rivera, Blake Rivera and Brent Rivera.

Brice is the oldest among them, known for his comedic short videos on Vine and later creating a YouTube channel.

Blake, the second brother, is a vice president at TSG Wealth Management and previously played ice hockey at Long Beach State University.

Brent, the third older brother, is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality.

Their parents are John and Laura Rivera, with John serving as a captain at Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The family has a close-knit relationship and often collaborates on social media content.

Lexi is the youngest child and the only daughter in her family, with her mother Laura being featured in her videos.

The Riveras are of Hispanic descent and originally from Long Beach, California.

Brent Rivera

Brent, born on January 9, 1998, in Huntington Beach, California, is an American internet personality and actor who rose to fame on the now-defunct video hosting service Vine.

Apart from his social media success, Brent has ventured into acting, starring in various projects like Alexander IRL, Brobot and Night as a Feather.

He has also received nominations for awards such as the Teen Choice Awards and Streamy Awards.

Brent is of Mexican and Italian descent and has three siblings. He is known for his comedic content on YouTube and often collaborates with other influencers.

Recently, he has been involved in strength challenges like Strongest People Encounter and Most Epic Strength Challenge on his YouTube channel.

Blake Rivera

Blake was born on May 14, 1997, in Huntington Beach, California.

He began playing hockey for Long Beach State University in 2014 and earned Player of the Month honors at the school as a freshman.

Blake competed for a national championship with his Jr. Ducks hockey team before deciding to play hockey at LBSU to be close to home.

Apart from his athletic pursuits, he has been featured in his siblings’ social media channels and is recognized for his close association with his brother Brent.

Also Read: Niecy Nash Siblings: What Happened to Michael Ensley?

Brice Rivera

Brice, born on March 14, 1994, in Huntington Beach, California, is an Instagram star known for his social media presence.

He gained popularity through his younger brother Brent Rivera’s success and initially rose to fame on the now-defunct platform Vine, where he amassed over 100,000 followers.

Apart from Instagram, Brice also has a YouTube channel with around 38.5K subscribers and four videos.

He describes his channel as “the sanctuary” and shares content related to his life and interests.

In addition to his social media presence, Brice has been involved in cinematography work for projects related to his brother Brent.

Described as having a lean and athletic physique standing at around 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, and continues to engage with his audience through various online platforms.