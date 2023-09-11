in NEWS

Lightning Kills Two in Kisii, Siaya

lightning kills two

Two people were separately killed by lightning in Kisii and Siaya Counties.

Another person is admitted to hospital after the tragedy in a village in Kisii.

Police said a mother and daughter were struck as they were sheltering in their kitchen in Emborogo village, Ramasha, Kisii.

The woman identified as Maureen Mokamba, 34 died on the spot while her 12-year-old daughter was rescued and taken to hospital with serious burns.

In Sega, Siaya County, a carpenter in Uyundo shopping center was struck and killed by lightning while on duty on Saturday, September 9 evening.

James Ochieng Were, 34 was busy at his workshop as it rained when he was struck.

He died on the spot before police arrived to move the body to the mortuary.

Such incidents are common in the region amid calls to install arresters to address the menace. Dozens are killed annually in such tragedies.

