Lil Baby, an influential figure in the rap industry, has an estimated net worth of $8 million. His rapid rise to stardom began with his 2018 debut album Harder Than Ever, which achieved Platinum certification and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. His second album, My Turn (2020), soared to even greater heights, topping the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts while earning 3x Platinum status. Collaborating with top artists like Drake, Gunna, and Lil Durk, Lil Baby’s success was fueled by chart-topping hits such as the 6× Platinum “Yes Indeed” and the 9× Platinum “Drip Too Hard.”

Lil Baby Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth December 3, 1994 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Dominique Armani Jones on December 3, 1994, in Atlanta, Georgia, Lil Baby grew up in a single-parent household after his father left when he was just two. Raised by his mother alongside two sisters, he dropped out of Booker T. Washington High School during his freshman year. His early life was marked by several run-ins with the law, including arrests for possession with intent to sell. After a period of incarceration, Lil Baby turned to music as an outlet, launching his rap career with the help of Quality Control Music and his own label, 4PF (4 Pockets Full).

Career

Lil Baby burst onto the music scene in 2017 with the release of his debut mixtape Perfect Timing. This was quickly followed by several more mixtapes, including Harder Than Hard and Too Hard, the latter achieving Gold status and peaking at #80 on the Billboard 200. The mixtape’s hit single “Freestyle” went double Platinum, amassing over 400 million views on YouTube.

In May 2018, Lil Baby released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, which included the 6x Platinum single “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake. Lil Baby continued his meteoric rise with the release of Drip Harder (a collaborative mixtape with Gunna) and Street Gossip, both of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma’s Net Worth

Lil Baby’s talent and versatility are evident in his wide range of collaborations. He has worked with artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Gucci Mane, to name a few. His second album, My Turn, was released in February 2020 and quickly rose to the top of the charts. The album featured several Platinum-certified singles, including “Sum 2 Prove,” “Emotionally Scarred,” and “The Bigger Picture.” The latter, released in response to the George Floyd protests, earned Lil Baby two Grammy nominations and peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In March 2021, he featured on Drake’s hit single “Wants and Needs,” which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, his collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk debuted at #1. Lil Baby continued to build on his success, releasing his third studio album It’s Only Me in 2022, which became his third consecutive #1 album.

Personal Life

Beyond music, Lil Baby has used his platform for social activism. In June 2020, he donated proceeds from “The Bigger Picture” to several causes, including Black Lives Matter and The Bail Project. In May 2021, he joined George Floyd’s family at the White House to discuss the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On the personal front, Lil Baby shares a son, Loyal, with model and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, with whom he began a relationship in 2016. He also has another son, Jason, from a previous relationship.

Lil Baby Awards

Lil Baby’s impact on the music industry has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2020 for “Drip Too Hard” and has since been nominated multiple times for tracks like “The Bigger Picture.” In 2021, he won the BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and his album My Turn won Hip-Hop Album of the Year at the IHeartRadio Music Awards. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Lil Baby took home a trophy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his work on Kanye West’s “Hurricane.”

Lil Baby Net Worth

Lil Baby net worth is $8 million.