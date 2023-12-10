fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Lil Durk Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Attempt To Sell Song Rights Twice

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Lil Durk today news

    Rapper Lil Durk, legally known as Durk Derrick Banks, is currently entangled in a legal dispute as he faces a fraud lawsuit filed by fintech startup Exceed Talent Capital.

    The lawsuit alleges that Lil Durk attempted to sell the rights to his song “Bedtime” to Exceed Talent Capital, despite being under an exclusive contract with Sony Music Entertainment’s Alamo Records.

    Court documents obtained by Music Business Worldwide reveal that Exceed Talent Capital entered into an agreement with Lil Durk to acquire the rights to “Bedtime” for $600,000. However, the fintech startup later discovered that Durk had previously assigned the exact same rights to a third party.

    The legal complaint details that Lil Durk and Exceed had announced a partnership in October to provide fans with a “Trenches All-Access Pass,” akin to an NFT (non-fungible token).

    The pass included access to a private Grand Theft Auto roleplay server created by the rapper, with a waitlist of over 15,000 users.

    Fans were promised lifetime access, exclusive in-game wearables, and priority access to shares from the proceeds of “Bedtime.”

    Exceed alleges that in May, Alamo Records informed them of Lil Durk’s exclusive recording agreement, stating that neither Exceed nor distributor Empire had the rights to assign any interest in revenue streams generated by “Bedtime.”

    Subsequently, Exceed claims it was compelled to return funds invested by third parties, causing significant damage to the startup’s reputation and relationships with partners and investors.

    Having reportedly paid $450,000 of the $600,000 owed, Exceed claims damages of $12 million over the failed deal.

    The lawsuit not only targets Lil Durk but also includes his manager Andrew “Dilla” Bonsu, Only The Family Entertainment, Inc, OTF Label, and firm TTPMG.

    In an unrelated development, it was recently reported that the artist formerly known as Kanye West expressed interest in buying out Lil Durk’s contract from Sony.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ryan O’Neal, Oscar-nominated Star of Love Story, Dead at 82

    Lil Durk Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Attempt To Sell Song Rights Twice

     
    Quando Rondo Taken Into Federal Custody On Drug Charges