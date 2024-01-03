Lil Pump, the vibrant American rapper and songwriter, stands tall with a remarkable net worth of $12 million.

Lil Pump Net Worth 2024 $12 Million Date of Birth August 17, 2000 Place of Birth Miami, Florida Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter

Early Life

Born Gazzy Garcia on August 17, 2000, in Miami, Florida, Lil Pump faced early challenges, including his parents’ divorce when he was just six years old. Introduced to the rap scene by his cousin Lil Ominous, Lil Pump found a creative partner in Smokepurpp at the age of 13. Expelled from multiple schools for various reasons, including fighting and inciting a riot, Lil Pump’s journey into the world of rap was both unconventional and destined for greatness.

SoundCloud Success

Lil Pump’s foray into the rap scene gained momentum when Smokepurpp produced a track, inviting Lil Pump to freestyle over it. The independently released debut single, “Lil Pump,” in 2016 on SoundCloud, set the stage for a series of hit singles, including “Elementary,” “Ignorant,” “Gang Shit,” and “Drum$tick.” His unique style, often associated with “SoundCloud rap,” garnered significant attention within the South Florida underground rap scene.

In 2017, Lil Pump signed a record deal with The Lights Global and Warner Records, a pivotal moment in his career. His popularity soared with hits like “D Rose” and “Boss,” each accumulating millions of streams on SoundCloud.

Lil Pump Chart-Topping Singles

Lil Pump’s self-titled debut mixtape, released in 2017, reached impressive heights, securing the second spot on both the US Rap and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts, and the third spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The mixtape featured collaborations with notable artists such as Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and more. The breakout single “Gucci Gang” became Lil Pump’s first Billboard Hot 100 entry, achieving widespread acclaim.

In 2018, Lil Pump released his debut studio album, “Lil Pump,” featuring hit singles like “Back” (with Lil Yachty) and “Iced Out” (with 2 Chainz). The album solidified his position in the rap scene and contributed to his growing fan base.

Lil Pump Contracts

Lil Pump’s journey saw him signing a record deal with Tha Lights Global and Warner Records for a substantial $8 million in March 2018. Despite contractual complexities that led to the voiding of his contract with Warner Bros. Records, Lil Pump continued to make waves with hits like “Esskeetit” and “Drug Addicts.”

In 2019, Lil Pump released his second studio album, “Harverd Dropout,” featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Smokepurpp, and more. The album showcased Lil Pump’s versatility and cemented his status as a dynamic force in the industry.

Personal Life

Lil Pump’s journey hasn’t been without legal challenges. From arrests for discharging a weapon to driving without a license, Lil Pump’s personal life has often made headlines. His struggles with dyslexia, which he openly shared on social media, further humanize the rapper and shed light on his resilience in the face of challenges.

In 2021, the IRS filed a lien on Lil Pump’s Miami home for unpaid taxes, highlighting the financial intricacies that come with stardom.

Lil Pump Net Worth 2024

As of 2024, Lil Pump net worth of $12 million is attesting to his undeniable impact on the rap scene. With a unique style, chart-topping hits, and a resilient spirit, Lil Pump continues to carve his path in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop.