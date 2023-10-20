Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz Drop Highly Anticipated Track “Presha” And Tease ‘Collegrove 2’

In an exciting week for fans of Southern rap, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have dropped their long-anticipated joint track, “Presha.”

The release was preceded by a 12-second snippet shared by Weezy on Discord, hinting at the arrival of the Bangladesh-produced banger.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz built up the hype by sharing a series of throwback photos showcasing their deep-rooted friendship.

The photos capture moments from their time at Magic City to working in the studio, performing live shows, and enjoying the nightlife.

The caption indicated that they would go live on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, likely performing “Presha” live for the first time.

The track is expected to be part of the eagerly awaited sequel to 2 Chainz’s 2016 album, “ColleGrove.” The original album featured eight tracks with Lil Wayne.

Speaking about “ColleGrove 2” in a recent interview with The Source, 2 Chainz assured fans they could expect it before the year’s end.

“ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” he said. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over.

We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long.

I’m anxious at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

