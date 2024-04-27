Lily Collins Siblings: Inside the Musician’s Close-Knit Family

Lily Collins was born on March 18, 1989 in Guildford, England to English musician Phil Collins and American Jill Tavelman.

She began acting as a child, appearing in the BBC sitcom, Growing Pains, in 1992-1993.

Collins gained recognition for her supporting role in the 2009 film, The Blind Side, and went on to star in several successful films, including the fantasy Mirror Mirror, the thriller Abduction and the young adult series adaptation, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Beyond acting, Collins has written a memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, where she discussed her struggles with eating disorders and growing up in the spotlight.

Siblings

Lily has several half-siblings from her father Phil Collins’ previous marriages.

Her half-brother Simon Collins is a musician and the lead vocalist of the progressive rock band Sound of Contact.

He is from Phil Collins’ first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli.

Lilly’s half-sister Joely Collins is an actress who has appeared in TV shows like Madison and films like The Final Cut and Brahms: The Boy II.

Joely is also from Phil Collins’ first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli.

Additionally, Lily has half-brothers Nicholas Collins and Matthew Collins.

Nicholas and Matthew are Lily’s younger half-brothers from Phil Collins’ third marriage to Orianne Cevey.

Nicholas is a musician who recently joined the band Genesis as the new drummer.

Lily does not have any full siblings, as she is the only child from her parents’ marriage.

Despite not having full siblings, Lily seems to have a close relationship with her half-siblings, particularly Nicholas, as seen in her supportive social media posts celebrating his musical accomplishments.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Family Life

Career

Collins began acting at a young age, appearing in the BBC sitcom, Growing Pains, in 1992-1993 when she was just a toddler.

She then transitioned into modeling and writing for magazines like Elle Girl and Teen Vogue as a teenager.

Collins’ breakout acting role came in 2009 when she played Sandra Bullock’s daughter in the hit film, The Blind Side.

This led to her starring in several successful films over the next few years, including the fantasy Mirror Mirror, the thriller, Abduction, and the young adult adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Collins has received critical acclaim for many of her performances, particularly her roles in the romantic comedy, Rules Don’t Apply, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination, and the drama, To the Bone, where she portrayed a young woman with anorexia.

In recent years, she has starred in the popular Netflix series, Emily in Paris, since 2020, earning another Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Collins has also appeared in biopics such as Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Tolkien.

Beyond acting, she has written a memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, where she discussed her struggles with eating disorders and growing up in the spotlight.

Awards and accolades

Collins has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career.

Some of her notable accolades include a Young Hollywood Award for One to Watch in 2008, a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress – Sci-Fi/Fantasy in 2012 and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 2017.

Collins has also received MTV Movie + TV Award nominations for Best Kiss and Best Duo in 2021, an EDA Special Mention Award for Most Egregious Age Difference Between the Leading Man and the Love Interest.

In 2017, a Hollywood Film Award for New Hollywood Awards in 2016, and an HMMA Award nomination for Best Original Song Feature Film in 2016.

Most recently, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 for her work on the Netflix series, Emily in Paris.