Lin-Manuel Miranda, hailed as a visionary in the world of Broadway musicals, has captivated audiences with his talent and creativity. From his groundbreaking work on “Hamilton” to his contributions to film and television, Miranda’s journey to a net worth of $90 million attests to his artistic brilliance and entrepreneurial spirit.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth January 16, 1980 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actor, Lyricist, Composer, Rapper, Playwright, Theatre Director

Early Life

Born on January 16, 1980, in New York City to parents of Puerto Rican descent, Lin-Manuel Miranda discovered his love for musical theater at a young age. During his high school years, he began writing his own musicals, foreshadowing his future success in the industry. After attending Wesleyan University, Miranda’s passion for theater only grew stronger. He penned the early draft of “In the Heights” during his sophomore year, laying the foundation for his future career as a playwright and composer.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Career

In 2002, Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborated with director Thomas Kail to bring “In the Heights” to the professional stage. The musical debuted off-Broadway before making its Broadway premiere in 2008, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards, including several Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Miranda’s success continued to soar as he ventured into other projects, including collaborations with Disney on films such as “Moana” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” However, it was his magnum opus, “Hamilton: An American Musical,” that solidified his status as a theatrical luminary. The groundbreaking production received widespread acclaim and earned Miranda a plethora of accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Earnings

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s contributions to “Hamilton” have been financially lucrative, with the show grossing over $500 million worldwide. As the creator and former star of the production, Miranda receives a significant royalty cut, earning him approximately $5.5 million per year. In addition to his theater endeavors, Miranda has made significant investments in real estate, including the purchase of the Drama Book Shop in New York City, where he once wrote the original draft of “In the Heights.”

Personal Life

Outside of his professional achievements, Lin-Manuel Miranda treasures his family life, having been married to Vanessa Nadal since 2010. The couple shares two sons and values their bond as they navigate the demands of Miranda’s career.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Net Worth

Lin-Manuel Miranda net worth is $90 million.