Linkin Park Selects Emily Armstrong From Dead Sara as New Singer, Announces Album ‘From Zero’ and World Tour

Linkin Park has announced that Emily Armstrong, vocalist of the rock band Dead Sara, will be joining the group as their new co-vocalist. Additionally, songwriter and producer Colin Brittain, known for his work with G Flip and Illenium, will join as the band’s drummer.

Linkin Park will be embarking on the From Zero World Tour in support of their new album, "From Zero," out November 15. Check out their brand new single and more on LPLive here: https://t.co/3TcvHeYUUl pic.twitter.com/IOxseJzqaN — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) September 5, 2024

The news was shared during a live event, where the band also revealed a new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” their first release in seven years. The track serves as the lead for their upcoming album, “From Zero,” set to drop on November 15 under Warner Records. This will be Linkin Park’s first album since 2017’s “One More Light,” which marked their last release before the tragic death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

The band’s new lineup, which includes long-time members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn, will embark on a six-date arena tour starting in September 2024, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota.

According to Mike Shinoda, the album’s title, “From Zero,” nods to the band’s early days, recalling their original name, Xero. The album is said to blend their signature sound with fresh, vibrant elements, showcasing the chemistry they’ve found with Armstrong and Brittain.

Pre-sale tickets for the “From Zero” tour will be available to LP Underground fan club members starting September 6, with general sales beginning on September 7.

Via Variety