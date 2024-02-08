CS Linturi Orders Crackdown on Counterfeit Seeds in a bid to Improve Farmers Yields  

The Government has ordered for a nationwide crackdown on counterfeit seeds ahead of the planting season in March.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has announced that the crackdown will target agrovet centers who are selling fake seedlings to unsuspecting farmers.

Linturi has reiterated that farmers across the country should only purchase certified seeds from government agency Kenya Seed Company outlets across the country.

Speaking in Mbooni, Makueni County while commissioning the Utangwa Irrigation Scheme, Linturi directed the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) to intensify the crackdown and ensure only genuine seeds are sold to farmers.

“I’m concerned with the reported cases of counterfeit seeds in the market which end up in our farms leading to poor harvests by our farmers,” said Linturi.

The Utangwa Irrigation Scheme is expected to transform the livelihoods of the people by improving agricultural production for increased incomes to farmers.

“My ministry will keep working with County Governments to accelerate a food secure country. Utungwa irrigation scheme is an example of what irrigation agriculture is capable of doing, feeding Kenya and generation of revenue from Agri-business,” stated the CS.

The project in Makueni will also include construction of a grading and marketing shed within the scheme to improve post-harvest storage and marketing of horticultural produce for increased income to farmers and drilling of eight boreholes to increase water supply. It also consists of ten Micro-irrigation schemes, one grading and marketing shed, four earth dams, one subsurface dam, eight boreholes, one livestock sale yard, one honey refinery, kitchen gardens which have already been commissioned to improve post-harvest storage, and for increased income to farmers.

The project is part of the Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition Programme (SIVAP).

The total Project cost is Ksh 6.8 billion with the Government of Kenya contributing Ksh.690 Million, African Development Bank (AfDB) loan of Ksh.3.8 billion and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program – (GAFSP) giving a grant of Ksh.2.3 billion.

“We are determined to fully implement Kenya Kwanza’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Plan of 2022 – 2027 by improving our food production and revitalization of export crops,” he added.

The Cabinet Secretary later led a multi-agency team in Makueni County for a crackdown on counterfeit seeds that led to the arrest of two Agrovet traders in Makindu Town.

Linturi also unveiled three mobile grain dryers at the National Cereals and Produce Board, (NCPB) Wote Depot.

“The three dryers which are part of the 100 acquired by the Government will be available for use by farmers in Makueni, Machakos and Kitui Counties,” added the CS.

The mobile grain dryers that are being distributed countrywide are aimed at helping farmers to curb post-harvest losses mainly caused by poor storage, inadequate drying facilities and poor weather conditions during the harvest period.

Additionally Linturi also distributed 1,800 bags of subsidized fertilizer for issuance to farmers in Makueni County as well as 100,000 free animal vaccines for livestock farmers in Makueni, Machakos and Kitui Counties.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo who was present during the commissioning of the Utungwa Irrigation Scheme, hailed the launch of the project.

“I’m impressed with the unveiling of the Utungwa Irrigation Scheme and I promise that my administration will additional land towards the initiative so that we can boost food production and create more job opportunities,” the Governor said.