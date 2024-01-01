Lion Mauls Man to Death at Shimba Hills National Park 

A man was mauled to death by a lion at the Shimba Hills National Park Reserve in Kwale County.

The victim was riding on a motorcycle in the park when he was attacked on Sunday night.

Kenya Wildlife Service said they discovered the body of the deceased while on patrol at around 9am on New Year.

A warden found an abandoned motorcycle at Marere forest area on the Kwale – Kinango road and suspected something was not okay.

He also found lion foot prints in the area.

After a short follow up the warden was joined by his colleagues and found freshly human body parts of unknown male African adult suspected to have been mauled by a lion.

Police officers from Kwale Police Station led by County Police Commander and KWS officers visited the scene.

They oversaw the collection of the remains to the mortuary for identification and autopsy.

Police said they are yet to identify the deceased man.

He is however believed to be from the area.

This marks another case of human-wildlife conflict.

This has at times led to the killing of many villagers who reacted slaying the wild animals.

There have been efforts to address the menace in places near the parks.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has established a rapid response unit to patrol areas facing human-wildlife conflict.

The Problem Animal Management Unit, will be working closely with affected communities as part of the elaborate measures taken by KWS to stem human-wildlife conflict and encourage co-existence between wildlife and communities.

“It is important to note that due to climate change and the prolonged drought witnessed in the latter part of last year, some wild animals have encroached on farms and several human habitats in pursuit of water and pasture,” KWS said in a statement in January 2023 following an increase in such incidents.

“KWS Management has put in place elaborate measures to encourage human-wildlife co-existence, which include working with communities in all affected areas in Kenya,” it added.

The PAMU unit has been tasked with continuously monitoring and rapidly responding to emerging conflicts and incidences.

The called on members of the public to report all incidences to the nearest KWS office or through the toll-free number 0800-597-000.