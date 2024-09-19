Lionel Messi Launches Entertainent Company “525 Rosario” to Create Global Content

Lionel Messi is launching a production company called 525 Rosario in collaboration with Smuggler Entertainment, as announced by WME. Named after Messi’s hometown in Argentina, the company will focus on producing premium TV, film, and commercial content along with immersive experiences and events. This venture marks an expansion of Messi’s involvement in entertainment beyond the soccer field.

Messi expressed his passion for entertainment and motivation to create global content through this new project, building on his previous collaboration with Smuggler Entertainment, which included docuseries like “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” and “Messi Meets America” for Apple TV+.

Smuggler’s CEO, Tim Pastore, emphasized that the venture will reflect Messi’s values and focus on creating media experiences for both local and global audiences, including community outreach and family-focused initiatives. Messi’s family added that they are excited to use the platform to inspire and connect with people worldwide through innovative storytelling and programming.

525 Rosario will be headquartered in Miami and Los Angeles and aims to highlight Messi’s influence while championing diverse perspectives, particularly for the Latino and Hispanic communities, as well as his broader global audience. The company will be represented by WME.