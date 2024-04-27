Lionel Messi Siblings: The Unique Bond Between the Messi Siblings

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and is the all-time top scorer for Argentina with 106 international goals.

Messi began his youth career with Grandoli and Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina before joining Barcelona’s youth academy at age 13.

He made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2004 and went on to become the club’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals.

Messi won numerous titles with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga championships and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

In 2021, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

In 2023, he signed with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Internationally, Messi led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player.

Known for his dribbling, vision and goal-scoring ability, Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Siblings

Messi has three siblings, namely Rodrigo Messi, Matias Messi, and Maria Sol Messi.

Rodrigo Messi, Lionel’s elder brother, manages his business affairs and daily schedule.

Matias Messi, another elder brother, is involved in managing Lionel’s professional brands.

Maria Sol Messi, Lionel’s younger sister, is a social media influencer.

Each sibling plays a unique role in supporting Lionel’s career and personal life, showcasing a strong family bond within the Messi family.

Parents

Messi’s parents are Jorge Messi, his father and Celia Cuccittini, his mother.

Jorge worked as a steel factory worker, while Celia Cuccittini was employed at a magnet manufacturing workshop.

From an early age, Jorge recognized his son’s exceptional talent and took an active role in managing Lionel’s football career.

Since the early 2000s, Jorge has served as Lionel’s agent, handling crucial decisions regarding his career and business matters.

The Messi family, including Lionel’s parents and siblings, generally try to avoid the limelight as much as possible.

Career

Awards

Messi has received a total of eight Ballon d’Or awards and three The Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, making him one of the most decorated footballers in history.

He holds the record for the most goals in La Liga, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Super Cup, along with being the player with the most official recorded assists in football history.

Throughout his career, he has scored an impressive 826 goals for club and country and has won a total of 44 collective trophies.

Messi’s list of individual honors and awards is extensive, showcasing his exceptional talent and impact on the sport.