Lisa Ling Sibling: All About Laura Ling

Lisa Ling is an American journalist and television personality known for her work on various news and documentary programs.

She co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show The View from 1999 to 2002.

Ling has hosted several documentary series, including National Geographic Explorer from 2003 to 2010, Our America with Lisa Ling on OWN from 2011 to 2014 and This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN from 2014 to 2022.

She has also worked as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and a news contributor for CBS News.

Sibling

Lisa’s sister is journalist Laura Ling.

In 2009, Laura was detained in North Korea while filming a documentary.

The sisters later co-authored a book about the experience titled Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home.

Career

She has had a diverse career spanning over two decades, with a focus on groundbreaking storytelling.

Ling started her career in television at a young age, hosting the nationally syndicated teen magazine show Scratch in Sacramento.

She then joined Channel One News as one of their youngest reporters and anchors, covering various assignments including war correspondence in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ling has been recognized for her work, winning several awards for her reporting.

She has also been involved in various other projects, including hosting the reality television show The Job and executive producing several documentaries and series.

In addition to her television work, Ling is a bestselling author and has spoken at various events, including the White House and the Caring Across Generations conference at UCLA, where she discussed elder care and longevity research.

She has also reported on the mental healthcare revolution, including the use of psychedelics for healing and mental health.

Awards and accolades

Ling has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her distinguished journalism career.

She has won five Emmy Awards for her reporting on The Oprah Winfrey Show and This Is Life with Lisa Ling.

Ling received a Peabody Award for her reporting on the opioid epidemic.

Under her leadership as a correspondent for Vanguard, the show received numerous prestigious awards including the Alfred I. DuPont Award and several Emmy nominations.

In 2012, Ling and her sister Laura Ling were honored with the Women’s Media Center Sisterhood is Powerful Award for their courageous journalism and mutual support.

She has been recognized as one of the most influential and longest-standing Asian journalists in history, and her work has been widely respected, making her an icon to journalists and creatives everywhere.

These awards and accolades are a testament to Ling’s exceptional journalism, her ability to captivate audiences and her dedication to shedding light on important issues around the world.