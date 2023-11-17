List of 67 Police Officers Suspended Over Graft Allegations

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has directed Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to suspend 67 police officers over alleged graft.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Koskei made the directive following the recommendation of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The anti-graft agency on November 10 said the officers had received kickbacks and were involved in malpractices.

“Section 42(7) of Leadership and Integrity Act provides that; Subject to the Constitution and any regulation for enforcement of the Code of Conduct, a State/public officer may be suspended from office pending the investigation and determination of allegations made against the state/public officer where such suspension is considered necessary,” said EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.

The officers will receive half their salaries for the entirety of their suspension in line with Regulation 25(3) of the Leadership and Integrity Act.