List Of Alcohol Manufacturers With Valid Licenses

The Ministry of Interior has released a list of local companies allowed to manufacture alcoholic drinks in line with requirements set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

This comes after the government released new regulations to curb the sale of illicit alcohol and drugs.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki suspended licences for all manufacturers of second-generation alcohol.

So far, 55 companies have valid standardization permits from the statutory body.

They are: