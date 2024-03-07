fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    List Of Alcohol Manufacturers With Valid Licenses

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The Ministry of Interior has released a list of local companies allowed to manufacture alcoholic drinks in line with requirements set by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

    This comes after the government released new regulations to curb the sale of illicit alcohol and drugs.

    On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki suspended licences for all manufacturers of second-generation alcohol.

    So far, 55 companies have valid standardization permits from the statutory body.

    They are:

    1. 254 Brewing Company Limited,

    2. Agro Chemicals And

    3. Food Co. Ltd

    4. Algarve Distillers Limited

    5. Biscept Ltd

    6. Corobus Africa Products Ltd

    7. Crafty Chameleon Limited

    8. Crystal World Agencies

    9. Crywan Enterprises Ltd

    10. Elle Kenya Ltd

    11. Fai Amarillo Ltd

    12. Fastlane Wines And Spirits Limited

    13. Faze Three Limited

    14. Frm Ea Packers Limited

    15. Gish Holdings Ltd

    16. Jjasm Mini Distillery Limited

    17. Julijo Investment

    18. Kedsta Investment Ltd

    19. Kenya Breweries Ltd.

    20. Kenya Breweries Ltd- Kisumu

    21. Kenya Nut Company Limited

    22. Kenya Wine Agencies Limited

    23. Keroche Breweries Ltd

    24. Kiera Hills Limited

    25. Lodiani Water Springs Ltd

    26. London Distillers (K) Ltd

    27. Lumat Company Limited

    28. Lyniber Supplies Ltd

    29. Malachite Limited

    30. Mamboleo Distillers Limited

    31. Manchester Distillers (K) Limited

    32. Mashwa Breweries Ltd

    33. Mdi Limited

    34. Memlands Enterprises Limited

    35. Metro Breweries

    36. Monwalk Investment Ltd

    37. Mt. Kenya Breweries

    38. Patiala Distillers (K) Ltd

    39. Platinum Distillers (K) Ltd

    40. Rift Valley Brewing Company

    41. Savannah Brands Company Limited

    42. Scept Ltd

    43. Sierra Premium Breweries Limited

    44. Sirville Investments Limited

    45. South Rift Industries Limited

    46. Tana Distillers Limited

    47. The Hunter Industries Limited

    48. Tona Brewing Limited

    49. Top Rank Brewing Company Limited

    50. Two Cousins Distillers

    51. Vinepack Ltd

    52. Viva Bebida Limited

    53. Wananchi Breweries Limited

    54. Yamaroku Limited

    55. Zheng Hong Kenya Limited

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Thugs Attack, Rob UN Staff While Walking Dog in Runda

    List Of Alcohol Manufacturers With Valid Licenses

     
    Police Now Banned from Running Bars, Wine Joints 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X