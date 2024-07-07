List of Artists Set to Perform at Planned Memorial Concert at Uhuru Park

Organisers of the planned memorial concert at Uhuru Park, Nairobi to honor lives lost during the recent anti-government protests have revealed those to perform at the event.

More security personnel were Sunday July 7 mobilised for deployment ahead of the planned memorial concert.

The personnel were deployed at various places including near Parliament and State House and major roads.

Officials said this was just a precaution to avert any form of crime that may happen there.

Organisers of the event said there will be a series of activities to be conducted at the park including testimonies from families and friends of those affected.

There will also be artists to sing at the event.

One of the organisers and activist Boniface Mwangi said among the artists to grace the event include Khaligraph Jones, Bien Fena, Nameless, Octopizzo, Charisma, Juliani, Eric Wainaina, Sarabi Band, Graffiti Band, Mutoria and DJ Moh.

Others are DJ Double Trouble, Field Marshall Band, Njerae, DJ Lordiwn, MC Kwambox, MC Kibunja and MC Njoria among others.

The protests which were witnessed across the country have resulted in the loss of 41 lives and hundreds injured with some being admitted to various hospitals.

There are fears the toll may increase as there are more people still in hospitals with severe bullet wounds.

President William Ruto declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024 following the protests.

Police and the organisers of the Sunday event said they had enhanced security to ensure the event goes on well.

Police resolved to provide security for the concert on Sunday, July 7, from 12 pm to 7:00 pm.

July 7 is also an important day in the fight for the second liberation in the country.

Among others, the team have agreed on the routes to be used to and from the park.

There were fears some of those attending the event may plan to stage a march to key strategic installations as part of ongoing anti government protests.

More security officials will be deployed to roads leading and around State House to stop such plans, if any.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja endorsed the concert and assured county security for the event.

Sakaja expressed his full support for the memorial concert, highlighting its importance in acknowledging the tragic events and the lives affected.

“I have received a request for a peace concert to be done at Uhuru Park; I see no problem with it. If it is a genuine expression, then it is good,” Sakaja said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers as a gesture of remembrance and peace.