List Of Environmental NGOs In Kenya

Environmental Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Kenya play a crucial role in advocating for environmental protection, conservation, and sustainable development. These NGOs address pressing environmental issues such as deforestation, wildlife conservation, climate change, and pollution, working closely with local communities, government bodies, and international organizations. Below is a detailed list of some of the most prominent environmental NGOs in Kenya.

Founded in 1977 by Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, the Green Belt Movement is one of the most well-known environmental NGOs in Kenya. Its mission is to empower communities, particularly women, to conserve the environment and improve their livelihoods.

The Green Belt Movement has planted over 51 million trees across Kenya.

It has been instrumental in raising awareness about deforestation and land degradation, while also promoting women’s rights and community empowerment.

Wildlife Conservation Society of Kenya (WCSK)

Established in 1960, the Wildlife Conservation Society of Kenya works to promote the conservation of wildlife and the natural environment. The organization focuses on protecting Kenya’s unique biodiversity.

WCSK has been involved in significant anti-poaching campaigns and has worked closely with government authorities to protect endangered species such as elephants and rhinos.

It also promotes sustainable tourism and the preservation of national parks and wildlife reserves.

Kenya Forests Working Group (KFWG)

KFWG is a coalition of individuals, NGOs, and government agencies working to promote sustainable forest management in Kenya. It aims to restore degraded forests and conserve forest ecosystems.

KFWG has played a pivotal role in stopping illegal logging and has been involved in various reforestation projects.

It also supports forest-dependent communities in adopting sustainable practices and livelihoods.

African Conservation Centre (ACC)

The African Conservation Centre focuses on integrating research, community participation, and biodiversity conservation. ACC works to protect Kenya’s rich ecosystems while promoting sustainable use of natural resources.

ACC has implemented projects that involve local communities in wildlife management and conservation.

It also conducts research and advocacy to inform policies and improve conservation outcomes in Kenya.

Nature Kenya – The East Africa Natural History Society

Nature Kenya, founded in 1909, is the oldest conservation organization in Africa. It is dedicated to the promotion and conservation of biodiversity, particularly birds and their habitats.

Nature Kenya has been instrumental in conserving Important Bird Areas (IBAs) across Kenya, including areas such as Arabuko-Sokoke Forest and Lake Naivasha.

The organization also conducts citizen science programs and birdwatching activities to engage the public in conservation.

Friends of Karura Forest

Friends of Karura Forest is an NGO dedicated to the conservation and protection of Karura Forest in Nairobi. It was formed to rehabilitate and protect the forest from encroachment and degradation.

The NGO has helped transform Karura Forest into a model of urban forest conservation, providing a safe space for recreation and wildlife.

Through partnerships with local communities, Friends of Karura Forest has planted thousands of indigenous trees and promoted sustainable use of the forest.

Kenya Organization for Environmental Education (KOEE)

KOEE is an NGO focused on promoting environmental education in schools and communities. Its aim is to create a culture of environmental stewardship among Kenyan citizens.

KOEE implements the Eco-Schools program in Kenya, which encourages schools to adopt sustainable environmental practices.

The organization also provides training and resources to teachers and students to promote environmental conservation in their communities.

Save the Elephants

Save the Elephants is a wildlife conservation NGO focused on protecting elephants and their habitats in Kenya and across Africa. It was founded in 1993 by Dr. Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a renowned elephant researcher.

Save the Elephants has implemented cutting-edge technologies to track elephant movements and prevent poaching.

The organization has also established community-based conservation projects to reduce human-elephant conflict and improve local livelihoods.

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT)

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is one of Kenya’s leading wildlife conservation organizations, particularly known for its efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants.

DSWT operates an orphaned elephant rescue and rehabilitation program, reintroducing them into the wild.

The organization also runs anti-poaching teams and aerial surveillance programs to combat wildlife crimes in national parks.

EcoEthics International Kenya

EcoEthics International Kenya is an environmental NGO that works to promote ethical behavior towards the environment. It focuses on marine conservation, sustainable fishing practices, and community empowerment.

EcoEthics Kenya has been involved in projects to conserve marine ecosystems along Kenya’s coastline, particularly in areas like Lamu and Malindi.

The organization engages coastal communities in sustainable fishing and habitat restoration projects.

Also Read: List Of Places To Visit In Mombasa