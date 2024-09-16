List of iPhones Compatible with iOS 18: Supported Devices

Apple has officially announced that iOS 18 will be released on September 16, debuting at its latest iPhone 16 event.
iOS 18 brings several exciting updates, including extensive customization options, such as arranging apps and widgets on the Home Screen and customizing buttons. New features also include advanced text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, improved Mail inbox management, satellite iMessages, a major redesign of the Photos app, and more.
iOS 18 will be released in less than 24 hours! 🚨
The update should be available starting at 10 a.m. PDT. Will you be updating? pic.twitter.com/odDI7Aa3XP
— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 15, 2024
The update will be available for the following devices:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (second generation or later)
iOS 18 will be available as a free software update on September 16. For those eager to try the new features early, the public beta is currently available at beta.apple.com.
Please note that some features may not be available in all countries, languages, or on all devices. For example, the Safari “Highlights” feature will only be available in English in the U.S., and the new live audio transcription in the Notes app will be accessible on iPhone 12 and later models in English across select countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S.
Additionally, Apple is introducing Apple Intelligence, a new generative AI feature integrated into most of its apps. This AI will assist in composing emails, responding to text messages with Smart Replies, and more.