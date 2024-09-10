List of Items Seized During Police Raid on Jimi Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Residence Valued at Over Ksh. 8.5 Million

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi files a petition asking the court to compel police to return items worth over Ksh. 8.5 million they seized during a raid on his Muthaiga residence. Jimmy Wanjigi claims the Items include watches, smartphones, laptops, jewellery and Cash, which he estimates worth over Ksh. 8.5 million.

Here is a detailed list of the seized items:

Mobile Phones

2 iPhone 15 ProMax

2 Samsung Flip 5

1 iPhone 14

Electronics

Apple laptop

Apple iPad

Samsung tablet

Jewellery

Old Cut Diamond Stud Earrings ($16,609)

($16,609) Cartier Hoop Love Earrings (Rose Gold) ($2,080 / Ksh. 268,320)

($2,080 / Ksh. 268,320) Cartier Love Ring (3 Diamonds, Yellow Gold) ($4,100 / Ksh. 528,900)

($4,100 / Ksh. 528,900) Pave Diamond Stud Earrings (White Gold) ($9,400)

($9,400) Cartier Trinity Earrings ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)

($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000) Van Cleef & Arpels Mother of Pearl Vintage Alhambra Pendant ($3,000 / Ksh. 387,000)

($3,000 / Ksh. 387,000) Elias Baguette Ring with Diamond ($1,000 / Ksh. 129,000)

($1,000 / Ksh. 129,000) Prada Crystal Embellished Stud Earrings ($830 / Ksh. 107,070)

($830 / Ksh. 107,070) Mejuri Slim Signet Ring ($208 / Ksh. 26,832)

($208 / Ksh. 26,832) Mejuri Duo Beaded Stacker Ring ($48 / Ksh. 6,192)

($48 / Ksh. 6,192) Mejuri Beaded Ring ($108 / Ksh. 13,932)

($108 / Ksh. 13,932) Mejuri Gemstone Coil Ring ($128 / Ksh. 16,512)

($128 / Ksh. 16,512) Hermes Clic H Bracelet ($700 / Ksh. 90,300)

Watches

Patek Philippe Calatrava (Ref: 3919) ($10,000)

($10,000) Casio Dual Time Film Watch (Vintage) ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)

Audio Devices

Apple AirPods Max ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)

($800 / Ksh. 103,200) Earbuds ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)

($800 / Ksh. 103,200) Sony WH-1000MX5 ($400 / Ksh. 51,600)

Cash Seized