List of Items Seized During Police Raid on Jimi Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Residence Valued at Over Ksh. 8.5 Million

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi files a petition asking the court to compel police to return items worth over Ksh. 8.5 million they seized during a raid on his Muthaiga residence. Jimmy Wanjigi claims the Items include watches, smartphones, laptops, jewellery and Cash, which he estimates worth over Ksh. 8.5 million.
Here is a detailed list of the seized items:
Mobile Phones
- 2 iPhone 15 ProMax
- 2 Samsung Flip 5
- 1 iPhone 14
Electronics
- Apple laptop
- Apple iPad
- Samsung tablet
Jewellery
- Old Cut Diamond Stud Earrings ($16,609)
- Cartier Hoop Love Earrings (Rose Gold) ($2,080 / Ksh. 268,320)
- Cartier Love Ring (3 Diamonds, Yellow Gold) ($4,100 / Ksh. 528,900)
- Pave Diamond Stud Earrings (White Gold) ($9,400)
- Cartier Trinity Earrings ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)
- Van Cleef & Arpels Mother of Pearl Vintage Alhambra Pendant ($3,000 / Ksh. 387,000)
- Elias Baguette Ring with Diamond ($1,000 / Ksh. 129,000)
- Prada Crystal Embellished Stud Earrings ($830 / Ksh. 107,070)
- Mejuri Slim Signet Ring ($208 / Ksh. 26,832)
- Mejuri Duo Beaded Stacker Ring ($48 / Ksh. 6,192)
- Mejuri Beaded Ring ($108 / Ksh. 13,932)
- Mejuri Gemstone Coil Ring ($128 / Ksh. 16,512)
- Hermes Clic H Bracelet ($700 / Ksh. 90,300)
Watches
- Patek Philippe Calatrava (Ref: 3919) ($10,000)
- Casio Dual Time Film Watch (Vintage) ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)
Audio Devices
- Apple AirPods Max ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)
- Earbuds ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)
- Sony WH-1000MX5 ($400 / Ksh. 51,600)
Cash Seized
- Ksh. 38,700 from Irene Wanjigi
- Ksh. 51,600 from Mary Wambui
- Ksh. 12,900 from Mary Wambui (additional)
- Ksh. 9,030 from Wanjiku (staff)