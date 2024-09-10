Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    List of Items Seized During Police Raid on Jimi Wanjigi’s Muthaiga Residence Valued at Over Ksh. 8.5 Million

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Businessman Jimi Wanjigi petitions court to compel police to return items worth over Ksh. 8.5 million
    Businessman Jimi Wanjigi petitions court to compel police to return items worth over Ksh. 8.5 million

    Businessman Jimi Wanjigi files a petition asking the court to compel police to return items worth over Ksh. 8.5 million they seized during a raid on his Muthaiga residence.  Jimmy Wanjigi claims the Items include watches, smartphones, laptops, jewellery and Cash, which he estimates worth over Ksh. 8.5 million.

    Here is a detailed list of the seized items:

    Mobile Phones

    • 2 iPhone 15 ProMax
    • 2 Samsung Flip 5
    • 1 iPhone 14

    Electronics

    • Apple laptop
    • Apple iPad
    • Samsung tablet

    Jewellery

    • Old Cut Diamond Stud Earrings ($16,609)
    • Cartier Hoop Love Earrings (Rose Gold) ($2,080 / Ksh. 268,320)
    • Cartier Love Ring (3 Diamonds, Yellow Gold) ($4,100 / Ksh. 528,900)
    • Pave Diamond Stud Earrings (White Gold) ($9,400)
    • Cartier Trinity Earrings ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)
    • Van Cleef & Arpels Mother of Pearl Vintage Alhambra Pendant ($3,000 / Ksh. 387,000)
    • Elias Baguette Ring with Diamond ($1,000 / Ksh. 129,000)
    • Prada Crystal Embellished Stud Earrings ($830 / Ksh. 107,070)
    • Mejuri Slim Signet Ring ($208 / Ksh. 26,832)
    • Mejuri Duo Beaded Stacker Ring ($48 / Ksh. 6,192)
    • Mejuri Beaded Ring ($108 / Ksh. 13,932)
    • Mejuri Gemstone Coil Ring ($128 / Ksh. 16,512)
    • Hermes Clic H Bracelet ($700 / Ksh. 90,300)

    Watches

    • Patek Philippe Calatrava (Ref: 3919) ($10,000)
    • Casio Dual Time Film Watch (Vintage) ($2,000 / Ksh. 258,000)

    Audio Devices

    • Apple AirPods Max ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)
    • Earbuds ($800 / Ksh. 103,200)
    • Sony WH-1000MX5 ($400 / Ksh. 51,600)

    Cash Seized

    • Ksh. 38,700 from Irene Wanjigi
    • Ksh. 51,600 from Mary Wambui
    • Ksh. 12,900 from Mary Wambui (additional)
    • Ksh. 9,030 from Wanjiku (staff)
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Businessman Claims He Was Robbed Sh12 Million While on Motorcycle in Nairobi

    List of Items Seized During Police Raid on Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga Residence Valued at Over Ksh. 8.5 Million

     
    JKIA Staff Go-Slow Causes Long Lines as Strike Looms Over Adani Takeover Deal