List of President Ruto’s New Ambassador Nominees

President William Ruto Friday made new changes in the Foreign Service docket by nominating new Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives in Kenya’s missions abroad.

Among the nominees include at least six Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), whose appointments were revoked by a Nairobi court for being illegal.

These include former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who has been nominated to be Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt, and ex-Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who has been nominated as the country’s High Commissioner to Uganda.

Also nominated is former Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba who has been tapped to be Kenya’s new Consul-General in Los Angeles, USA.

The communication from the Office of the President said the names of the ambassadors have already been submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

The full list:

High Commissioners

Catherine Kirumba Karemu (London, United Kingdom)

Joash Arthur Maangi (Kampala, Uganda)

Lilian Tomitom (Lusaka, Zambia)

Vincent Mogaka Kemosi (Accra, Ghana)

Caroline Kamende Daudi (Ottawa, Canada)

Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru (Islamabad, Pakistan)

Ambassadors

Fred Outa (Cairo, Egypt)

Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli (Dakar, Senegal)

Timothy Kaluma Mcharo (Algiers, Algeria)

Christopher Andrew Lang’at (Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire)

Jessica Muthoni Gakinya (Rabat, Morocco)

Halima Yussuf Mucheke (The Hague, Netherlands)

David Kiplagat Kerich (Washington DC, USA)

Everylyne Mwenda Karisa (Havana, Cuba)

Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Moscow, Russia)

Amb. Moi Lemoshira (Tokyo, Japan)

Kenneth Milimo Nganqa (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Lt. General Jonah Mwanqi (Tehran, Iran)

Abdi Aden Korio (Muscat, Oman)

Permanent Representatives

Gertrude N. Angote (United Nations Environment Progra mme – UNEP)

Grace Atieno Okara (United Nations HABITAT)

Dr. Fancy Too (Ambassador/ Permanent Representative, Geneva, Switzerland)

Ekitela Erastus Lokaale (United Nations, New York, USA)

Deputy Heads of Missions

Suleiman Ibrahim Roba (Kampala, Uganda)

Sunya Morongei Orre (Pretoria, South Africa)

Petronila Were (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui (London, United Kingdom)

Rose Sumbeiywo (Rome, Italy)

Kipkosqei Toroitich (Vienna, Austria)

Christopher Kirigua (Washington DC, USA)

Amb. Peris Kariuki (Brasilia, Brazil)

Jon Chessoni (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Saadia Salim (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Akinyi Walkowa (Los Angeles, USA)

Consul-Generals

Ezra Chiloba (Los Angeles, USA)

Charles Githinji Keiru (Goma, DRC)

Aden Mohamud Mohamed (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

David Iboko Lokemer (Dubai, UAE)

Special Envoy

Phillip Omondi Thigo (Special Envoy on Technology)

Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments

Beatrice Nyakobe Ombachi Karago (Director – Americas & Caribbean)

Julius Kiptoo Bargoret (UNON)

Joseph Masila (Deputy Director – Asia & the Pacific Ms. Jane Makori Director-Economic Affairs & Commercial Diplomacy).