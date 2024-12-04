List of Presidents of South Korea

The Republic of Korea, commonly known as South Korea, has had a dynamic political history since its establishment in 1948. Its presidents have played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s trajectory, from authoritarian beginnings to a robust democracy

1. Syngman Rhee (1948–1960) – Overthrown

: Syngman Rhee was South Korea’s first president, serving from 1948 to 1960. His administration focused on anti-communism and economic modernization but was marred by authoritarian practices. Downfall: Following widespread protests due to election fraud in 1960, known as the April Revolution, he was forced to resign and went into exile in Hawaii.

2. Yun Bo-seon (1960–1962) – Overthrown

: Yun Bo-seon served as a transitional leader during the short-lived Second Republic. Downfall: His tenure ended with a military coup led by Park Chung-hee in 1961, which dismantled the democratic Second Republic. Although he remained president until 1962, his role was largely ceremonial after the coup.

3. Park Chung-hee (1962–1979) – Assassinated

: Park Chung-hee ruled for 17 years after the 1961 coup, transforming South Korea into an industrial powerhouse through authoritarian rule and economic reforms. Downfall: His regime faced growing opposition due to political repression. In 1979, he was assassinated by Kim Jae-gyu, his intelligence chief, amid escalating tensions within his administration.

4. Choi Kyu-hah (1979–1980) – Removed by Military Coup

: Choi Kyu-hah assumed office as an interim president following Park Chung-hee’s assassination. Downfall: His leadership was weak and short-lived. In 1980, Chun Doo-hwan staged a coup and forced Choi to resign, taking over the government.

5. Chun Doo-hwan (1981–1988) – Sentenced to Death

: Chun Doo-hwan came to power after a military coup in 1980 and ruled with an iron fist, suppressing dissent, most notably during the Gwangju Uprising. Downfall: After stepping down, he was later convicted of mutiny and corruption and sentenced to death in 1996. His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment and eventually pardoned.

6. Roh Tae-woo (1988–1993) – Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison

: Roh Tae-woo succeeded Chun Doo-hwan and introduced significant democratic reforms, including the first direct presidential election. Downfall: Despite his reforms, he was later convicted of corruption and mutiny alongside Chun and sentenced to 22 years in prison, though he too was later pardoned.

7. Kim Young-sam (1993–1998) – Prosecutor of Predecessors

: Kim Young-sam was South Korea’s first civilian president in over three decades. His government focused on anti-corruption and economic reforms. Downfall: As president, he oversaw the conviction of Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo but faced criticism for the financial crisis that emerged toward the end of his term.

8. Kim Dae-jung (1998–2003) – Nobel Laureate

: A former dissident, Kim Dae-jung’s administration emphasized reconciliation with North Korea, earning him the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize. Imprisonment: Before his presidency, he was imprisoned under Park Chung-hee and sentenced to death by Chun Doo-hwan. He was later pardoned and entered politics.

9. Roh Moo-hyun (2003–2008) – Impeachment and Suicide

: Roh Moo-hyun championed participatory democracy and transparency but faced opposition from political elites. Downfall: He was impeached in 2004 for alleged election law violations, but the Constitutional Court overturned it. Post-presidency, corruption investigations weighed on him, and he tragically committed suicide in 2009.

10. Lee Myung-bak (2008–2013) – Corruption Conviction

: Lee Myung-bak prioritized economic growth and global diplomacy but faced criticism for authoritarian tendencies. Downfall: After his term, he was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, receiving a 15-year prison sentence. He was later pardoned in 2022.

11. Park Geun-hye (2013–2016) – Impeachment and Imprisonment

: Park Geun-hye was South Korea’s first female president. Her tenure focused on economic policies and national security. Downfall: She was impeached in 2016 amid a massive corruption scandal and sentenced to 24 years in prison. In 2021, she was pardoned for health reasons.

12. Moon Jae-in (2017–2022) – No Imprisonment

Presidency: Moon Jae-in focused on transparency, inter-Korean dialogue, and progressive reforms. His term was notably free of the scandals that plagued his predecessors.

13. Yoon Suk Yeol (2022–Present) – Impeachment Speculation