List of Presidents of South Korea

The Republic of Korea, commonly known as South Korea, has had a dynamic political history since its establishment in 1948. Its presidents have played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s trajectory, from authoritarian beginnings to a robust democracy
1. Syngman Rhee (1948–1960) – Overthrown
- Presidency: Syngman Rhee was South Korea’s first president, serving from 1948 to 1960. His administration focused on anti-communism and economic modernization but was marred by authoritarian practices.
- Downfall: Following widespread protests due to election fraud in 1960, known as the April Revolution, he was forced to resign and went into exile in Hawaii.
2. Yun Bo-seon (1960–1962) – Overthrown
- Presidency: Yun Bo-seon served as a transitional leader during the short-lived Second Republic.
- Downfall: His tenure ended with a military coup led by Park Chung-hee in 1961, which dismantled the democratic Second Republic. Although he remained president until 1962, his role was largely ceremonial after the coup.
3. Park Chung-hee (1962–1979) – Assassinated
- Presidency: Park Chung-hee ruled for 17 years after the 1961 coup, transforming South Korea into an industrial powerhouse through authoritarian rule and economic reforms.
- Downfall: His regime faced growing opposition due to political repression. In 1979, he was assassinated by Kim Jae-gyu, his intelligence chief, amid escalating tensions within his administration.
4. Choi Kyu-hah (1979–1980) – Removed by Military Coup
- Presidency: Choi Kyu-hah assumed office as an interim president following Park Chung-hee’s assassination.
- Downfall: His leadership was weak and short-lived. In 1980, Chun Doo-hwan staged a coup and forced Choi to resign, taking over the government.
5. Chun Doo-hwan (1981–1988) – Sentenced to Death
- Presidency: Chun Doo-hwan came to power after a military coup in 1980 and ruled with an iron fist, suppressing dissent, most notably during the Gwangju Uprising.
- Downfall: After stepping down, he was later convicted of mutiny and corruption and sentenced to death in 1996. His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment and eventually pardoned.
6. Roh Tae-woo (1988–1993) – Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison
- Presidency: Roh Tae-woo succeeded Chun Doo-hwan and introduced significant democratic reforms, including the first direct presidential election.
- Downfall: Despite his reforms, he was later convicted of corruption and mutiny alongside Chun and sentenced to 22 years in prison, though he too was later pardoned.
7. Kim Young-sam (1993–1998) – Prosecutor of Predecessors
- Presidency: Kim Young-sam was South Korea’s first civilian president in over three decades. His government focused on anti-corruption and economic reforms.
- Downfall: As president, he oversaw the conviction of Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo but faced criticism for the financial crisis that emerged toward the end of his term.
8. Kim Dae-jung (1998–2003) – Nobel Laureate
- Presidency: A former dissident, Kim Dae-jung’s administration emphasized reconciliation with North Korea, earning him the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize.
- Imprisonment: Before his presidency, he was imprisoned under Park Chung-hee and sentenced to death by Chun Doo-hwan. He was later pardoned and entered politics.
9. Roh Moo-hyun (2003–2008) – Impeachment and Suicide
- Presidency: Roh Moo-hyun championed participatory democracy and transparency but faced opposition from political elites.
- Downfall: He was impeached in 2004 for alleged election law violations, but the Constitutional Court overturned it. Post-presidency, corruption investigations weighed on him, and he tragically committed suicide in 2009.
10. Lee Myung-bak (2008–2013) – Corruption Conviction
- Presidency: Lee Myung-bak prioritized economic growth and global diplomacy but faced criticism for authoritarian tendencies.
- Downfall: After his term, he was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, receiving a 15-year prison sentence. He was later pardoned in 2022.
11. Park Geun-hye (2013–2016) – Impeachment and Imprisonment
- Presidency: Park Geun-hye was South Korea’s first female president. Her tenure focused on economic policies and national security.
- Downfall: She was impeached in 2016 amid a massive corruption scandal and sentenced to 24 years in prison. In 2021, she was pardoned for health reasons.
12. Moon Jae-in (2017–2022) – No Imprisonment
- Presidency: Moon Jae-in focused on transparency, inter-Korean dialogue, and progressive reforms. His term was notably free of the scandals that plagued his predecessors.
13. Yoon Suk Yeol (2022–Present) – Impeachment Speculation
- Presidency: Yoon Suk Yeol’s presidency has been marked by polarization and controversies, leading to speculation about potential impeachment. However, no concrete proceedings have been initiated yet.