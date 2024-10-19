List Of Top Radio Stations In Kenya

Kenya’s radio industry is one of the most vibrant in Africa, with a wide array of stations catering to diverse audiences. From music to news, talk shows to cultural programs, radio plays a critical role in informing, educating, and entertaining the Kenyan populace. With the rise of digital platforms, many radio stations now have online streaming options, expanding their reach globally. Below is a detailed list of some of top radio stations in Kenya, known for their popularity, content variety, and influence in shaping public opinion.

Frequency : 106.7 FM (Nairobi)

: 106.7 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: Royal Media Services

Popular Programs:

Jambo Kenya : A popular morning show featuring discussions on current events, interviews, and entertainment. Roga Roga : A music show dedicated to playing the latest Kenyan and international hits.



Radio Citizen is one of the most popular radio stations in Kenya, broadcasting in Swahili and offering a blend of news, music, and talk shows. It has a wide reach, catering to audiences in both urban and rural areas.

Kiss 100 FM

Frequency : 100.3 FM (Nairobi)

: 100.3 FM (Nairobi) Language : English

: English Ownership: Radio Africa Group

Popular Programs:

The Morning Kiss : Hosted by top radio personalities, offering a mix of trending topics, celebrity interviews, and music. Kiss Drive : An afternoon drive show featuring the latest hits, traffic updates, and entertainment news.



Kiss 100 is a youth-oriented station that primarily plays contemporary pop music. It is known for its edgy presenters, humorous content, and focus on urban culture.

Classic 105

Frequency : 105.2 FM (Nairobi)

: 105.2 FM (Nairobi) Language : English

: English Ownership: Radio Africa Group

Popular Programs:

Maina and King’ang’i in the Morning : A top-rated morning talk show focusing on social issues, relationships, and current events. Classic Love : A popular show dedicated to timeless love songs from the ’80s and ’90s.



Classic 105 is known for its target audience of mature listeners, featuring a playlist of classic hits and engaging discussions on societal and lifestyle issues.

Radio Jambo

Frequency : 97.5 FM (Nairobi)

: 97.5 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: Radio Africa Group

Popular Programs:

Patanisho : A popular relationship talk show where hosts help reconcile estranged couples. Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi : A morning show that blends music, sports, and discussions on current issues.



Radio Jambo is a Swahili-language station that appeals to a broad audience, offering a mix of sports news, entertainment, and talk shows.

Capital FM

Frequency : 98.4 FM (Nairobi)

: 98.4 FM (Nairobi) Language : English

: English Ownership: Capital Group Limited

Popular Programs:

The Fuse : A popular morning show blending music, celebrity interviews, and the latest news. Hits Not Homework : A youth-focused evening show featuring the latest urban music and interviews with up-and-coming artists.



Capital FM is known for its sophisticated urban audience and plays a wide variety of music genres, including R&B, hip-hop, and pop. It is also a favorite for its coverage of lifestyle topics and events in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Kameme FM

Frequency : 101.1 FM (Nairobi)

: 101.1 FM (Nairobi) Language : Kikuyu

: Kikuyu Ownership: MediaMax Network

Popular Programs:

Arahuka : A breakfast show that features news, discussions, and music for Kikuyu-speaking listeners. Canjamuka : An evening show with a mix of Kikuyu music and cultural discussions.



Kameme FM is one of the leading vernacular stations in Kenya, catering primarily to the Kikuyu community. It focuses on news, cultural programs, and music relevant to its audience.

Milele FM

Frequency : 93.6 FM (Nairobi)

: 93.6 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: MediaMax Network

Popular Programs:

Milele Breakfast : A morning show that combines humor, current events, and a selection of popular hits. Milele Drive : An afternoon show that provides entertainment, music, and discussions on trending issues.



Milele FM is a Swahili-language station known for its engaging content and a strong focus on Kenyan music and culture.

Inooro FM

Frequency : 98.9 FM (Nairobi)

: 98.9 FM (Nairobi) Language : Kikuyu

: Kikuyu Ownership: Royal Media Services

Popular Programs:

Cia Ruciini : A morning show that discusses social issues, news, and Kikuyu culture. Muigangaro : A popular music show that plays Kikuyu traditional and contemporary music.



Inooro FM is a vernacular station that targets the Kikuyu-speaking population and offers a mix of news, talk shows, and music programs.

East FM

Frequency : 106.3 FM (Nairobi)

: 106.3 FM (Nairobi) Language : English and Hindi

: English and Hindi Ownership: Radio Africa Group

Popular Programs:

The Breakfast Show : Featuring a blend of news, music, and lifestyle discussions for the Kenyan Asian community. Bollywood Nights : A show dedicated to Bollywood music and entertainment news.



East FM caters to the Asian community in Kenya, offering content in both English and Hindi, with a focus on Asian culture, music, and current events.

Hot 96 FM

Frequency : 96.0 FM (Nairobi)

: 96.0 FM (Nairobi) Language : English

: English Ownership: Royal Media Services

Popular Programs:

Hot Breakfast : Hosted by renowned presenters, this show focuses on discussions of national importance, lifestyle, and entertainment. Drive Time : An afternoon show featuring the latest hits and celebrity gossip.



Hot 96 FM is a trendy station, popular among urban listeners for its mix of music, current affairs, and entertainment.

Ghetto Radio

Frequency : 89.5 FM (Nairobi)

: 89.5 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: Ghetto Radio Foundation

Popular Programs:

Brekko : A morning show that discusses issues affecting Nairobi’s informal settlements. Goteana : An afternoon show that plays reggae and dancehall music, popular among Nairobi’s youth.



Ghetto Radio is a station that focuses on the urban youth, particularly from Nairobi’s low-income areas, blending reggae, hip-hop, and social commentary.

KBC Radio Taifa

Frequency : 92.9 FM (Nairobi)

: 92.9 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

Popular Programs:

News Bulletins : Hourly news broadcasts covering national and international events. African Classics : A music show featuring traditional African songs and artists.



KBC Radio Taifa is a government-owned station that has been in operation since independence, offering news, music, and educational content to a national audience.

Radio Maisha

Frequency : 102.7 FM (Nairobi)

: 102.7 FM (Nairobi) Language : Swahili

: Swahili Ownership: Standard Group

Popular Programs:

Maisha Asubuhi : A lively morning show discussing current events, interviews, and entertainment. Konnect : An afternoon show with trending music, celebrity interviews, and social discussions.



Radio Maisha is one of the leading Swahili radio stations in Kenya, focusing on news, entertainment, and music that resonates with urban and rural audiences alike.

Radio 47

Frequency : Varies by region

: Varies by region Language : Swahili and English

: Swahili and English Ownership: Cape Media Limited

Popular Programs:

Morning Glory : A morning talk show offering a mix of current events, music, and interactive listener engagements. Afro Vibes : A music show that plays a range of African beats, including Afro-pop, reggae, and local genres.



Radio 47 is a relatively new entrant into Kenya’s radio scene, but it has quickly gained popularity for its vibrant programming and wide coverage of Swahili and English content.

