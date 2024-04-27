Liverpool title hopes dented again in West Ham draw

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw away to West Ham United on Saturday, suffering a further blow to their hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club.

The points are shared, and Liverpool remain in third place 🤝#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/wi8WyfpycI — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2024

Liverpool, still reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, were marginally the better side in a flat first half. The visitors had a penalty denied for an offside in the build-up before Luis Díaz hit the post.

They again conceded first, however, when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for West Ham.

Liverpool levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson when his shot wriggled past Alphonse Areola at the goalkeeper’s near post.

Liverpool then took the lead in the 65th minute through the ugliest of own goals, with Cody Gakpo’s sliced effort bouncing off Angelo Ogbonna before Tomás Soucek’s attempted clearance hit the unfortunate Areola and crossed the line.

Also Read: Man United draw with Burnley after conceding late penalty

Antonio dragged the hosts back on terms when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute before a frantic finish saw Harvey Elliott hit the bar as Liverpool tried in vain to find a dramatic winner.

Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

They can now only hope that City and Arsenal slip up, and Gakpo told TNT Sports his side are in “a very, very difficult position.”

“It is going to be difficult, not impossible, but very, very difficult,” he added.

West Ham keep their faint chances of European qualification alive with a draw that means they stay eighth on 49 points, one behind Newcastle United and four behind Manchester United, both of whom have two games in hand.

By Agencies.