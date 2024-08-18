Liza Koshy’s Net Worth

Liza Koshy, an American actress and social media personality, has amassed a net worth of $6 million. Koshy’s rise to fame began on the now-defunct platform Vine, where her comedic videos quickly gained her a massive following. With her unique brand of humor and relatable content, Koshy transitioned smoothly to other platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, where she continued to build her audience. As of this writing, Liza has 18 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.4 billion video views, making her one of the most popular influencers in the digital space.

Liza Koshy Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth March 31, 1996 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Actress and Social Media Personality

Early Life

Born Elizabeth Shaila Koshy on March 31, 1996, in Houston, Texas, Liza grew up in a culturally diverse household. Her mother, Jean Carol, is a yoga instructor, and her father, Jose Koshy, is a petroleum executive. Liza is half Indian and half Caucasian and has two older sisters. She was enrolled in a dual language education program during her early school years, which helped her become fluent in Spanish. After graduating from Lamar High School in 2014, she briefly attended the University of Houston, where she studied business marketing. However, Liza left college in 2015 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time career in entertainment.

Social Media Career

Liza Koshy’s social media journey began in 2013 on Vine, where she posted short comedic videos under the pseudonym “Lizzza.” By the time Vine shut down in 2017, Liza had gained 7 million followers, establishing herself as a rising star in the digital world. She transitioned to YouTube in 2016, where her channel quickly grew, thanks to her engaging content and humorous approach. In 2016, Liza even interviewed President Barack Obama on her YouTube channel to encourage young people to register and vote.

Liza briefly paused her YouTube content creation in early 2018 to focus on acting but returned in 2019. Her YouTube channel remains one of the fastest-growing, with nearly 18 million subscribers and over 2 billion views. Liza’s content is celebrated for its impeccable comedic timing, creative editing, and her ability to connect with her audience.

Also Read: Larry Flynt’s Net Worth

Beyond YouTube, Liza has a significant presence on Instagram, with over 18 million followers as of March 2020. Her influence in the digital world was recognized by Time magazine in 2019, which named her one of the “25 Most Influential People on the Internet.” Liza has also been nominated for several awards, including a Streamy Award for Audience Choice Entertainer of the Year in 2016 and a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Social Media Star in 2017.

Acting Career

Liza Koshy’s acting career took off alongside her social media success. From 2016 to 2017, she starred as Violet Adams in the Hulu horror series Freakish for two seasons. She also appeared in the horror-comedy feature film Boo! A Madea Halloween and the comedy film FML as Princess Aubrey. Liza had a recurring role as The Explorer in Escape the Night, a YouTube Premium mystery-reality series.

In 2018, Liza starred in and co-produced the YouTube Premium series Liza on Demand, which premiered its second season in 2019. She also voiced the character of Owl in the animated virtual reality short film Crow: The Legend alongside John Legend. More recently, Liza appeared in the Netflix dance-comedy film Work It in 2020, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Other Work

Liza Koshy has also made a name for herself as a host and content producer. She hosted the live preshow for the 2017 Golden Globes, which attracted a record 2.7 million live viewers on Twitter. From 2017 to 2019, Liza was a host on MTV’s Total Request Live, where she also served as a producer and content developer. She has conducted celebrity interviews on behalf of Vogue magazine at the 2018 and 2019 Met Gala events.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Liza has collaborated with brands such as Beats Electronics and Beyond Meat. Her online advertisements are particularly successful, drawing four times more viewers than those featuring other celebrities.

Personal Life

Liza Koshy was in a relationship with fellow YouTube personality David Dobrik from 2015 to 2017. She is also known for her philanthropic efforts, collaborating with jewelry company The Giving Keys on a necklace collection that supports the formerly homeless. Additionally, Liza serves as co-chair for the nonpartisan group When We All Vote, which is dedicated to increasing voter registration and participation.

Liza Koshy Net Worth

Liza Koshy net worth $6 million.