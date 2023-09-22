Lizzo Faces Another Lawsuit Alleging Toxic Work Environment

Just when the buzz around Lizzo’s workplace harassment lawsuit seemed to be waning, the artist finds herself embroiled in yet another legal battle.

According to TMZ, a former tour worker named Asha Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the renowned “About Damn Time” singer, claiming a toxic work environment during her time on Lizzo’s tour earlier this year.

In her lawsuit, Daniels paints a picture of grueling workdays, often stretching from 6 AM until 2 AM, with no respite.

She alleges that breaks were consistently denied. Moreover, Daniels accuses a member of Lizzo’s team, Amanda Nomura, of making racist and fatphobic remarks on multiple occasions.

Daniels asserts that she raised her concerns with the singer’s team, only to be terminated before her contract concluded.

Unlike the previous lawsuit, Lizzo swiftly responded through her legal team, issuing a statement that defended her humanitarian efforts. “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” the statement reads

The timing of this lawsuit is particularly noteworthy, as Lizzo was set to receive a Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition at its annual gala. This recognition garnered mixed reactions from fans, given the recent workplace controversy surrounding the artist.

Last month, Lizzo announced her intent to countersue the dancers from the initial lawsuit, alleging false accusations. In response, the dancers promptly dismissed the move as a “scare tactic.” Progress on the case has been gradual, and the timeline for further developments remains uncertain.

