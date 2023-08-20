Loan Defaults Mount As Surging Interest Rates Impact Profits Of Major US Banks

The leading banks in the United States are grappling with a substantial blow to their financial performance, as the rapid escalation of interest rates leads to the disintegration of billions of dollars’ worth of loans.

Notable institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, among others, experienced a collective loss of $18.9 billion in the second quarter of this year, primarily attributable to the deterioration of loans, according to reports by the Financial Times.

Addressing this development in an earnings call last month, Capital One’s CEO, Richard Fairbank, acknowledged that the US has emerged from an “unprecedented” credit landscape that favored borrowers.

He emphasized the inevitability of repercussions, noting, “We have to remember that the credit performance we saw over the past three years was unprecedented… So we believe there’s some catching up that happens on the other side of that, especially for consumers who might otherwise have charged off over the past three years.”

As financial institutions brace for an anticipated surge in loan defaults, they are already setting aside substantial contingency funds, amounting to $21.5 billion, to cushion the impact of potential future losses.

These revelations regarding escalating loan losses coincide with a downgrade in the ratings of ten regional banks by Moody’s.

Additionally, the credit rating agency is deliberating whether to apply further downgrades to several major lenders, citing concerns about the potential for increased deposit flight and the gradual erosion of profitability.

