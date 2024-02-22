Logic’s Net Worth

American rapper and producer Logic boasts an impressive net worth of $14 million, attesting to his immense talent and success in the music industry. Rising to prominence in the late 2000s, Logic has carved out a niche for himself with his introspective lyrics, technical rapping abilities, and diverse production style.

Logic Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth Jan 22, 1990 Place of Birth Maryland Nationality American Profession Singer, Rapper, Producer

Early Life

Logic’s musical journey began in the late 2000s when he first gained traction with his mixtapes, garnering attention for his raw talent and unique sound. In 2014, he achieved mainstream success with the release of his debut studio album “Under Pressure,” which received widespread acclaim and commercial success. The album’s critical and commercial success propelled Logic into the spotlight, establishing him as one of the most promising talents in hip-hop.

Logic Career

Following the success of “Under Pressure,” Logic continued to solidify his place in the music industry with a string of successful albums, including “The Incredible True Story” (2015), “Everybody” (2017), and “YSIV” (2018). Known for his thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious themes, Logic’s music resonates with fans around the world, earning him widespread acclaim and accolades.

Also Read: Lil Jon’s Net Worth

Throughout his career, Logic has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Eminem, Childish Gambino, and Wiz Khalifa, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop. His singles, including “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, have topped the charts and earned him critical acclaim, showcasing his versatility and talent as an artist.

Legacy

In addition to his music career, Logic has ventured into other creative endeavors, including writing a novel titled “Supermarket” and an accompanying soundtrack. His foray into literature earned him the distinction of becoming the first rapper to achieve a New York Times Number One Best Selling Author. Moreover, Logic’s philanthropic work and advocacy for mental health awareness further highlight his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Personal Life

Outside of music, Logic’s personal life has also garnered attention, from his high-profile relationships to his passion for video games. Despite facing challenges and setbacks along the way, Logic remains dedicated to his craft and continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop with his innovative approach and unwavering determination.

Logic Net Worth

Logic net worth is $14 million.