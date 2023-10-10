London-bound KQ Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Taken Ill

A Kenya Airways (KQ) plane bound for London on Monday made an expedited landing after a passenger was taken ill.

The KQ 100, the national carrier explained in a statement, was destined for Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

At around 14:19 hours, however, a medical emergency was declared.

“The crew on board assisted by two medical doctors and a nurse provided medical assistance to the passenger as the captain declared a medical emergency with air traffic control,” explained KQ.

Read: KQ Increases London Flights to 14 Times Weekly From October 29

The Captain declared a medical emergency to facilitate a landing for the passenger to receive further medical assistance.

“The aircraft landed safely at 14:47 hours and paramedics who were already on the ground to receive the aircraft immediately took the passenger to hospital for further medical attention,” added the carrier.

KQ noted that the safety of its passengers and crew remains a top priority.

It did not, however, provide details on the time the flight resumed.

Read Also: KQ Resumes Daily Flights to New York Since January

A fortnight ago, KQ announced an increase in flights to London.

Starting October 29, KQ customers will be able to fly to London 14 times on a weekly basis up from 10 flights.

“The airline’s customers can now choose between a morning flight via KQ100 and an evening flight via KQ102 allowing more travel options, convenience and flexibility,” said KQ in a statement.

“Kenya Airways has been operating flights to London since its inception as a gateway to the United Kingdom (UK) for business travel, leisure travel, trade and education travel.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...