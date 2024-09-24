Loretta Swit Net Worth

Loretta Swit, an iconic American actress, is best known for her portrayal of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the hit television series MASH*. With a net worth of $4 million, Swit has enjoyed a long and diverse career in television, film, and theater, while also making a mark as an animal rights activist.

Early Life

Loretta Swit was born on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Polish parents Nellie and Lester Swit. She grew up alongside her older brother Robert and attended Pope Pius XII High School, where she showcased her talents in theater and athletics, participating in basketball and cheerleading. After graduating in 1955, Swit attended Katharine Gibbs School, earning her degree in 1957.

Career

Before her acting career took off, Swit worked in various clerical roles. She served as a personal secretary to notable figures like writer Elsa Maxwell and the Ghanaian ambassador to the United Nations. She also worked at the American Rocket Society, all while taking acting lessons from renowned coach Gene Frankel and learning dance from a former Rockette.

MASH*

Swit’s big break came in 1972 when she was cast as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the CBS series MASH*, which was based on the successful film of the same name. Her character, an army nurse with a sharp tongue and strong leadership skills, became a fan favorite. The show ran for an impressive 11 seasons, ending in 1983, and Swit was one of only four cast members to appear throughout the entire series. Her performance earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, winning two Emmy Awards during the show’s run.

During her time on MASH*, Swit continued to make numerous appearances on other TV shows. In the 1970s, she guest-starred in Love, American Style, Ironside, The Love Boat, and more. Swit also became a familiar face on game shows like Pyramid and Match Game. She made several television movie appearances, including The Last Day and Mirror, Mirror. Her TV career extended into the 1980s and 1990s, with roles in First Affair, A Killer Among Friends, and guest appearances on Murder, She Wrote and Diagnosis: Murder.

Loretta Swit made her film debut in the 1972 comedy Stand Up and Be Counted. She gained more prominence in Freebie and the Bean (1974), and later starred alongside Peter Fonda in Race with the Devil (1975). Her last significant film appearance came in 1981’s S.O.B., directed by Blake Edwards. After the 1980s, Swit’s focus shifted more to television and theater.

Stage Career

Swit’s talents also extended to the stage, where she performed in numerous productions throughout her career. She started in the 1960s with appearances in An Enemy of the People and toured nationally with Any Wednesday. Notable theater credits include Broadway’s Same Time, Next Year and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Swit continued her stage work into the 2000s and 2010s, with standout performances in the one-woman show Shirley Valentine and later starring in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks in Buffalo, New York.

Personal Life

Loretta Swit married attorney and actor Dennis Holahan in 1983, though the couple divorced in 1995. A passionate animal rights activist, Swit is also a practicing vegan. Over the years, she has remained dedicated to her advocacy work, even writing a book titled SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit, which highlights her love for animals and her artistic endeavors.

