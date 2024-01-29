Lori Harvey Net Worth: How Much Is The Model Worth In 2024?

Lori Harvey, the daughter of renowned entertainer Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey, boasts a net worth of $1 million. Despite her young age, Lori has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, showcasing her talent and versatility on runways and in campaigns. From her early beginnings to her recent endeavors, delve into the financial journey of Lori Harvey and the factors influencing her net worth.

Lori Harvey Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth January 13, 1997 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Model, Socialite, Entrepreneur

Lori Harvey Modeling Career

Lori Harvey’s foray into the world of modeling began at the tender age of three, setting the stage for a promising career ahead.

With a natural flair for fashion and aesthetics, she quickly caught the attention of industry insiders and landed contracts with prestigious agencies such as LA Models and Select Model Management. Her striking features and poise earned her opportunities to walk the runway for esteemed brands like Dolce & Gabbana, gracing the stages of Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Lori Harvey Achievements

In addition to her modeling pursuits, Lori Harvey has showcased her talents in various entertainment realms. In 2019, she made guest appearances on the game show “Hip Hop Squares,” demonstrating her charisma and wit to audiences worldwide.

While Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, has carved out a legendary career in comedy, television hosting, and media, Lori has carved her own path in the fashion industry, proving her mettle as a rising star.

Personal Life

Despite her notable achievements in the modeling world, Lori Harvey has faced her share of challenges. In 2019, she made headlines following a single-vehicle car accident, which led to a misdemeanor hit-and-run citation. Despite this setback, Lori has remained resilient, focusing on her career and personal growth.

Lori Harvey Family Influence

Lori Harvey’s upbringing in a family of entertainers has undoubtedly influenced her career trajectory. With her father’s illustrious career spanning comedy, television, and media, and her stepmother Marjorie Harvey’s influence in fashion and lifestyle, Lori has been surrounded by creativity and ambition from a young age. While she continues to navigate the complexities of fame and fortune, Lori’s net worth serves as a testament to her hard work and determination in pursuing her passions.

Lori Harvey Net Worth

Lori Harvey net worth of $1 million reflects not only her financial success but also her resilience and dedication to her craft.