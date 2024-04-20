Who is Lorna Omondi Ogolla: All About General Francis Ogolla’s Daughter

Lorna Omondi Ogolla was thrust into the limelight following the death of his father, Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.

Ogolla died after a military chopper he was flying in crashed at the Kaben-Cheptulel border between Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

Hours after his father’s death, Lorna remembered her dad as an empathetic and effective statesman who was dedicated to keep Kenya safe.

“My father. Pursuer of excellence. Most empathetic and effective leader and statesman just went down in chooper crash in West Pokot doing what he did best for the better part of the last 40 years,” Lorna wrote on LinkedIn.

She went ahead to add, “One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not his words but today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond.”

But who is Lorna? Here is her story as told by KahawaTungu.

Education

According to her LinkedIn page, Lorna attended Kenya High for her secondary school education and graduated in 2006.

She then went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

It is important to note that during her time at MIT, Lorna was an active member of various engineering societies and honor societies.

After completing her undergraduate studies at MIT, Lorna won an international Gates Cambridge Scholarship, a competitive full-cost scholarship that allowed her to pursue an MPhil in Management Science and Operations at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

She obtained a Master’s degree with an Operations Specialization.

Lorna went on to pursue a Master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University, specialising in Operations and Analytics.

She concentrated on Linear & Non-Linear Optimization, Decision Analysis, Stochastic Modeling, Small and Big Data Analysis, Supply Chain Management, Engineering Risk Analysis, Probabilistic Analysis, Corporate Finance, Machine Learning and Data visualization.

Career

Lorna began her career as a Research Assistant for Prof. Robert Pindyck at the MIT Department of Economics.

She executed computations and implemented models to describe the relationship between climate change, human consumption and global GDP.

She also analyzed possible abatement policies to optimize human welfare over the next hundred years.

Ever since, Lorna has held various senior positions and currently serves as the Head of Operational Excellence, DC Equipment Supply Chain at Google.

Her mandate includes providing leadership and program management to facilitate the vision, transformation and overall direction for the Equipment Supply Chain team.

Prior to joining Google, Lorna worked as a Senior Lead, Supply Planning – Google Data Centers.

Her responsibilities included world-wide supply-side capacity planning and operations for Google Data Centers, optimizing spend for billions of dollars of investment every year.

Lorna led the team that created global recommendations for leadership on what kind of data center option to build where to build and when to build.

She also worked as an Analyst at Charles River Associates, where she conducted analyses that helped clients determine the optimal location for their investments.

Lorna presented the potential economic benefits accruable as a result of their investment decisions.

Additionally, she also worked as an Energy Analyst at Greylock McKinnon Associates.

Here, Lorna set up and implemented linear optimization algorithms that helped clients understand the implications of electric power generation or transmission projects and provided calculations to aid in the valuation of energy properties during litigation.

She boasts a diverse set of skills including data management, operations management, systems engineering, business process, strategic planning, business strategy and renewable energy.

Lorna is also skilled in matters energy policy, data analysis, project management, sustainable energy, analysis, research, energy markets, simulations, feasibility studies, electricity markets, modeling, Matlab, engineering economics, risk analysis, numerical simulation, SQL, statistics, management and analytical skills.