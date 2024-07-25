Low pressure but not low key as Biles returns to Games

When Simone Biles landed a spectacular vault in Paris on Thursday, she made a huge statement in what is supposed to be a low-pressure return to the Olympic stage.

The American, the most decorated gymnast in history with 37 world and Olympic medals, is back after pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the ‘twisties’ – a disorientating mental block.

Many wondered if they would ever see her at a Games again, but now the 27-year-old is giving herself the chance to add to her seven Olympic medals.

She has returned with a new skill – the Yurchenko double pike vault, which was last year named the Biles II after she became the first woman to land it in competition, and which is one of five gymnastic elements named after her.

It was this move that she executed perfectly at the Bercy Arena in podium training – the only chance gymnasts get to practise on the equipment in the venue before they compete there.

Nailed, stuck, not a hint of a shuffle.

“She looked good,” coach Cecile Landi said when asked how Biles had appeared mentally and physically in the training session.

For those who witnessed that vault, though, that assessment may have sounded like an understatement. But everything about the USA team’s build-up to the Games has been about keeping the pressure off Biles.

She and her team-mates were ushered quickly out of the arena after training, with the team deciding to put the coaches forward to speak to the waiting pack of reporters instead.

Biles has also been told she does not have to compete in all events if she does not want to.

“I think it’s going to be day by day, we’re going to decide after qualification,” Landi said. “I think for her just knowing that she has the option to say ‘Hey, I maybe want to take one event off out of the whole two weeks,’ is mentally helping.”

Biles’ return to the Olympics may be low pressure, but it will not be low key.

It was easy to see where the American was in the arena during this training session – just look for the photographers. And it was impossible to miss the quality of a skill only she can perform.

When the arena fills up on Sunday for the women’s qualification round, there will be one gymnast everyone is watching.

