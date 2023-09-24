LPG Truck Bursts into Flames Along Kericho-Kisumu Highway

A truck transporting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) overturned at Kipsitet bridge along the Kericho-Kisumu Highway.

The driver escaped with injuries after the truck veered off the road before exploding into a ball of fire.

Eyewitnesses said the truck appeared to have experienced brake failure.

According to the police, the truck which was headed to Kisumu was descending a steep stretch of highway when the driver lost control, and landed in a ditch.

Moments later, the truck burst into flames.

The driver who escaped with minor injuries has since been taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

Fire fighters from the Kericho County fire department who arrived later attempted to put out the fire but by the time they arrived, the vehicle had been reduced to ashes.

The wreckage has been towed to Kericho police station.

