LSK Calls for Massive Turnout in Peaceful Protest

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has officially announced its participation in a peaceful protest march scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The demonstration aims to condemn statements undermining the judiciary, and LSK is calling on its members to actively participate in this crucial event.

In a press statement released today, the LSK revealed that it has formally written to the Police Commandant, Nairobi Area, requesting adequate security measures for all participants during the march. The society is also seeking the implementation of traffic control along the designated protest routes to ensure the safety of participants and minimize disruptions to the general public.

The LSK emphasized its commitment to the security and safety of all participants, highlighting the importance of collective voices in expressing condemnation of statements that undermine the judiciary. The peaceful protest serves as an opportunity for members to stand in solidarity with esteemed colleagues and assertively voice their concerns.

The legal community is urged to turn out in large numbers for this significant demonstration. The LSK expresses gratitude for the anticipated enthusiastic participation and emphasizes the importance of unity in safeguarding the principles of justice.

The LSK remains hopeful that the peaceful protest will serve as a powerful platform for members to collectively advocate for the integrity of the judiciary and demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law. The society looks forward to a successful and impactful event on Friday, January 12, 2024.