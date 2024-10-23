LSK Calls For Urgent Investigation Into Abduction And Killing Of Wajir MCA

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for an immediate investigation into the abduction and killing of Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Dela Ward in Wajir County.

Ahmed’s body was found mutilated in Lake Yahud, his family confirmed.

According to Ahmed’s family, he was abducted by unknown assailants on Friday, September 13, 2024, at around 8:00 p.m. along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

The attackers, who were heavily armed and driving two unmarked Land Cruiser Prados, intercepted his taxi, forcibly removed him from the vehicle, and took him to an unknown location.

The family immediately reported the incident to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Makadara Police Station.

LSK had filed a case in court regarding Ahmed’s abduction.

On September 26, the court issued an order directing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the DCI to either produce Ahmed in court or explain why they could not do so if he was in custody.

However, both agencies appeared in court but failed to comply with the order to present Ahmed.

LSK President Faith Adhiambo said they were preparing to file contempt of court proceedings when the tragic news of Ahmed’s death was received.

“We demand an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation into the abduction and murder of Hon. Yussuf Hussein Ahmed,” Adhiambo said.

She urged the DPP to exercise his constitutional powers and direct the Inspector General of Police to conduct urgent investigations to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the crime.

The LSK President further assured that the society will closely monitor the case to ensure that justice is not only sought but also served.