LSK to Hold Meeting Over Nomination of Wambui Shadrack for Nairobi Rep 

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) election board is set to hold a virtual meeting on January 31 in response to a complaint lodged by Wambui Shadrack Kinyanjui, a candidate for the position of Nairobi representative.

Dr Owiso Owiso, the board secretary, has also requested prompt confirmation from Wambui regarding reliance on oral submissions or written complaints.

Last week, the board invalidated Wambui’s nomination for Nairobi Representative in the 2024 LSK Council Elections.

The decision was based on the determination that the nominator, Munyithya Justus Maithya, practicing in Mombasa, did not meet the qualifications outlined in the Law Society of Kenya Act (2014) and the General Regulations (2020).

According to the Act, a candidate must be nominated by two Society members who consent in writing and are qualified for the office by the nomination deadline.

By Pinnah Mokeira