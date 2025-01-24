LSK Threatens Protests Over Supreme Court Ban On Advocates In Ahmednasir Firm

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has issued a stern warning to the Supreme Court, threatening to organize protests against its decision to uphold a ban on advocates working under the firm of lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

In a notice issued on Friday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo criticized the court, accusing it of failing to use the disciplinary mechanisms provided under the Advocates Act. Odhiambo described the decision as an act of “judicial impunity” and condemned it in the strongest terms.

“For the Supreme Court to bar advocates from accessing a constitutional organ without following proper dispute settlement processes reeks of judicial impunity, which the LSK condemns in the strongest terms,” she said.

The controversy stems from a decision made on January 18, 2024, and reiterated on January 21, 2025, barring lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, his law firm, and advocates associated with him from appearing in court.

LSK has questioned the fairness and conduct of the apex court in this matter. President Odhiambo argued that the ban infringes on the advocates’ right to earn a living, the independence of the legal profession, and the right to legal representation. She further noted that the affected individuals have been condemned without any specific offence being disclosed.

The society has since filed a petition in the High Court, seeking a reversal of the Supreme Court’s orders. LSK has also urged the judiciary to expedite the hearings on the matter.

“If our calls for the reversal of these orders are not heeded, the LSK will be compelled to take further action, including mobilizing its members to stage peaceful protests and occupy the Supreme Court in protest,” Odhiambo warned.

The LSK president also hinted at possible boycotts of court appearances by advocates as an expression of disapproval over the Supreme Court’s decision.