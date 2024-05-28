Lucy Liu Siblings: Get to Know John and Jenny Liu

Lucy Liu, an American actress, is known for her roles in TV series like Ally McBeal, Charlie’s Angels films and Elementary.

Born to Chinese immigrant parents, she has a diverse background, balancing her cultural heritage with a successful acting career.

Liu’s achievements include voice acting in Kung Fu Panda and Tinker Bell series, as well as directing Disney’s American Born Chinese.

She has won awards like Critics’ Choice Television Award and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Siblings

Liu has two older siblings, an older brother named John Liu and an older sister named Jenny Liu.

Liu grew up in a diverse neighborhood in Queens, New York with her parents and these two siblings.

Her parents, Cecilia Liu and Tom Liu, were immigrants from Beijing and Shanghai.

Career

Liu’s career is a testament to her versatility and impact in the entertainment industry.

Starting with her breakthrough role as Ling Woo in Ally McBeal, she quickly established herself as a talented actress with a unique presence on screen.

Liu’s transition to film with roles in blockbuster hits like Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill further solidified her status as a versatile performer capable of taking on diverse characters.

One of her most notable roles was as Dr. Joan Watson in the TV series Elementary, where she reimagined the iconic character as a female Asian-American lead, breaking barriers and paving the way for more diverse representation in television.

This role not only showcased her acting range but also highlighted her commitment to challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity in media.

Beyond acting, Liu has ventured into directing, with projects like the animated short film Meena and an episode of the anthology series Pearl.

Her foray into voice acting, particularly in animated films like the Kung Fu Panda series, has further demonstrated her talent and versatility as a performer.

Awards and accolades

Liu has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

Some of her notable awards include the Critics’ Choice Television Award for her role in Elementary, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Seoul International Drama Award for her work in Elementary and the MTV Award for Best Movie Villain for her role as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill.

Others are the Asian Excellence Award early in 2006, the Women’s World Award in 2006 for her humanitarian work and the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in 2008 for her humanitarian work

Liu also won the Harvard Artist of the Year Award in 2016 for her involvement with UNICEF and her body of work, the New York Women in Film & Television Muse Award in 2012 and the Gold Legend Award at the 2024 Gold House Gala, celebrating Asian and Pacific Islanders in the entertainment industry.

Relationship history

Liu has been linked to several high-profile individuals throughout her career.

Notably, she has been romantically involved with hedge fund billionaire Noam Gottesman in 2014, actor and producer Will McCormack from 2004 to 2007 and there were rumors of a brief relationship with George Clooney in 2000, although neither confirmed the relationship.

Liu was also engaged to director, screenwriter, and producer Zach Helm in 2004, but they separated after five months.

Regarding her children, she has a son named Rockwell Lloyd Liu, born through a gestational surrogate in 2015.

She has chosen to raise him as a single mother.