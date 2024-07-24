Luo Council of Elders and UDA Members Urge President Ruto to Reappoint Eliud Owalo

The Luo Council of Elders has made a formal appeal to President William Ruto to consider reappointing Eliud Owalo to his Cabinet. Eliud Owalo is a descendant of Johana Owalo, the founder of the Nomiya Church. He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University. Before his ministerial role, Owalo was a key campaign manager for Raila Odinga during the 2013 Kenyan general election.

The elders, representing Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya counties, are led by Council Chairman Nyandiko Ongandi. In a press briefing at his home in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County, Ongandi praised Owalo for his exemplary work as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy over the past two years.

Accompanied by Trustee Ariko Adoyo and Okinyi Rao, Ongandi emphasized that Owalo’s development track record makes him a strong candidate for reappointment. “We appeal to the President to reappoint our son Owalo to any position in his Cabinet based on his significant contributions and development achievements,” Ongandi stated.

In addition to the elders’ appeal, UDA party members from the Nyanza region, led by Kisumu County Coordinator Luke Kirindo, have also voiced their support for Owalo. They expressed disappointment over his exclusion from recent appointments, citing his impactful work in the ICT sector.

“We want to highlight his exclusion from the Cabinet despite the transformative work he initiated in the ICT docket,” Kirindo said. The UDA members from Migori, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Siaya counties described Owalo as an effective performer and mobilizer who should remain a part of the government.

Nyandiko Ongandi also urged the youth and leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a unified approach to addressing national issues. He commended President Ruto for his responsiveness to Kenyan needs and encouraged patience as the President implemented changes.