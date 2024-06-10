Lynn Whitfield Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Lynn Whitfield is an American actress born on February 15, 1953, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She began her acting career in television and theatre before transitioning to film.

Whitfield is known for her powerful performances in various roles, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Josephine Baker in the HBO biopic, The Josephine Baker Story.

She has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, such as The Women of Brewster Place, The George McKenna Story, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and Greenleaf.

Siblings

Whitfield has three siblings, namely Shawne Langston, Valerian Butler-Smith and Kimberlegh Butler-Smith.

Compared to their famous sister, nothing much is known about the three.

Career

Whitfield began her acting career in television and theatre in the 1970s before progressing to supporting roles in film.

She first garnered attention on stage by performing with the Black Repertory Company in Washington, D.C. and appearing off-Broadway in shows like The Great Macdaddy and Showdown Time.

Whitfield achieved wide recognition in 1991 for her Emmy-winning portrayal of Josephine Baker in the HBO biopic, The Josephine Baker Story.

In the 1980s, she made her professional screen debut in Hill Street Blues and appeared in films like Doctor Detroit, The Slugger’s Wife, Silverado and Jaws: The Revenge.

Whitfield also starred in TV films The George McKenna Story and Johnnie Mae Gibson: FBI and the ABC miniseries, The Women of Brewster Place.

She had many supporting roles in films and TV shows in the 2000s and 2010s, including Head of State, Madea’s Family Reunion, The Women and Greenleaf.

From 2016 to 2020, Whitfield starred as Lady Mae Greenleaf in the OWN drama series, Greenleaf, for which she won two NAACP Image Awards and a Gracie Award.

Awards and accolades

Whitfield has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

One of her most notable awards is the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special, which she won in 1991 for her portrayal of Josephine Baker in the HBO biopic, The Josephine Baker Story.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for the same role.

Whitfield has also received several awards for her work on the OWN drama series, Greenleaf.

She won two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series.

Additionally, Whitfield was nominated for a Black Reel Award for Best Actress, Network/Cable Television and Outstanding Television or Mini-Series Performance, Female for her role as Lady Mae Greenleaf.

She has also received recognition from other organizations.

Whitfield won the LA Muse Award for Best Ensemble Cast for Greenleaf at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018. She was also honored with the NAMIC Vision Award for Best Dramatic Performance for Greenleaf in 2004.

Furthermore, she received the BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Box Office Movie for Madea’s Family Reunion in 2004 and the Black Movie Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for The Bounce in 2006.

Personal life

Whitfield has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to Vantile Whitfield, a businessman, in 1974.

The couple divorced in 1978 after four years of marriage. This was her first significant relationship and marriage, which ended in divorce.

In 1990, Whitfield married director Brian Gibson, with whom she had a daughter named Grace. The marriage lasted for two years, until 1992, when the couple divorced.

Despite the short duration of their marriage, she has spoken positively about her relationship with Gibson and the role he played in her life, particularly in raising their daughter, Grace.

Whitfield’s daughter, Grace, has been a significant part of her life and career.

As a mother, she has spoken about the importance of balancing her professional and personal life, particularly in terms of raising her daughter.

Whitfield has also been open about the challenges she faced as a single mother and the support she received from her family and friends.