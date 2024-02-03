fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    M-Pesa Customers to no Longer Send Money To Unregistered Mobile Accounts From Monday

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    m-pesa
    M-Pesa App

    Safaricom announced Saturday customers will not be able to send money from M-Pesa to unregistered mobile accounts from Monday February 5

    In a statement, the mobile phone operator however stated that registered customers will be able to send and receive money from different mobile money providers such as Airtel and T-Kash.

    “Effective February 5th 2024, you will no longer be able to send money from M-Pesa to unregistered mobile money customers,” Safaricom stated.

    Safaricom has urged those not registered to do so.

    “We encourage customers who are not registered for mobile money services to register by visiting a Safaricom Shop or an M-Pesa agent with their identity document.”

    These are part of efforts to address fraud in the industry. Many unregistered numbers are behind cases of fraud. Some of the cases are under probe.

    The telcos have been instituting measures to address the trend. This includes upgrading their softwares and installing new and stronger systems.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Amazon Slapped with €32 Million Fine Over ‘Excessive’ Worker Surveillance

    M-Pesa Customers to no Longer Send Money To Unregistered Mobile Accounts From Monday

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X