M-Pesa Services Back After Hours of Service Outage

Safaricom’s mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, M-Pesa is back.

The money transfer service was hit with a delay which began at around 11:00 am on the M-PESA app and Sim Toolkit.

Customers who attempted to make transactions received a notification that read; “MPESA is experiencing delays, and is not able to accept your request. Please wait for 10 minutes before trying again.”

Others received a notification that read: “Dear customer, MPESA is currently undergoing maintenance and is unable to process your request. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The delays also affected mobile-bank transfers.

KCB issued a statement letting its customers know that it was experiencing delays on all M-PESA to bank and bank to M-PESA services.

“We shall advise you once the issue has been resolved by our partner. Thank you for your patience,” said KCB.