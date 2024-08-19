Macaulay Culkin Net Worth

Macaulay Culkin, an iconic figure in Hollywood, boasts an impressive net worth of $18 million. Renowned for his roles in classic 1990s films like “Home Alone,” “My Girl,” and “Richie Rich,” Culkin became one of the most powerful and highly-paid actors of his time, whether child or adult. His financial success, particularly during his early career, remains a subject of intrigue.

Macaulay Culkin Salary

Culkin’s journey to wealth began in 1989 with the film “Uncle Buck,” where he earned $40,000. The following year, he skyrocketed to fame with his role as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone,” which earned him $100,000. The massive success of this film made him a household name and paved the way for his lucrative acting career.

In 1991, Culkin received $1 million for his role in “My Girl.” By 1992, his earning power had soared, with a $4.5 million paycheck for reprising his role in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Despite his growing fame, Culkin chose to take a pay cut in 1993, accepting $1.5 million for the thriller “The Good Son.”

1994 marked the peak of Culkin’s earnings. He was paid $8 million each for his roles in “Getting Even with Dad” and the live-action adaptation of “Richie Rich.” Between 1989 and 1994, Culkin’s films grossed a total of $23.5 million, which, when adjusted for inflation, is equivalent to approximately $40 million today.

Macaulay Culkin’s Salary Breakdown

“Uncle Buck” (1989): $40,000

“Home Alone” (1990): $100,000

“My Girl” (1991): $1 million

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992): $4.5 million

“The Good Son” (1993): $1.5 million

“Getting Even with Dad” (1994): $8 million

“Richie Rich” (1994): $8 million

Early Life

Macaulay Carson Culkin was born on August 26, 1980, in Manhattan, New York City. He is the son of Christopher Culkin, a former Broadway actor, and Patricia Brentrup. Despite his parents never marrying, they named him after the historian Thomas Babington Macaulay. Macaulay grew up in a large family with six siblings, some of whom also pursued acting careers.

Culkin’s journey into the entertainment world began at the tender age of four. He started with small roles in theater productions, made-for-TV movies, and minor television appearances. His big break came in 1990 when he starred as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone,” a role that earned him widespread acclaim and established him as one of Hollywood’s leading child stars.

Hiatus and Return to Acting

After achieving phenomenal success in his early career, Culkin took a break from acting in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He returned to the spotlight in 1998, appearing in Sonic Youth’s music video “Sunday.” Two years later, he took on a role in the London play “Madame Melville.”

In 2003, Culkin made a notable comeback in the film “Party Monster,” portraying the real-life character Michael Alig. The following year, he played a supporting role in the movie “Saved!,” which garnered positive reviews and solidified his return to acting. Culkin also explored other creative avenues, publishing a semi-autobiographical novel titled Junior in 2006, and taking on voice work in Seth Green’s animated show “Robot Chicken.”

Later Ventures

In the years that followed, Culkin continued to explore various projects. In 2013, he co-produced and directed a viral video on YouTube, which led to the formation of his pizza-themed comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground. However, the band disbanded in 2016 after a tumultuous tour.

Culkin has remained active in the entertainment industry, with roles in films like “Changeland” and a part in the tenth season of “American Horror Story” in 2020. He is also the publisher and CEO of a satirical pop culture website and podcast called “Bunny Ears.”

Personal Life

Culkin’s personal life has often been in the spotlight. He was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 and was engaged to Mila Kunis before they ended their relationship. Since 2017, Culkin has been in a relationship with actress Brenda Song. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota, in April 2021, and their second child in December 2022.

Real Estate

On the real estate front, Culkin owns properties in New York City and Paris. In August 2022, he and Song purchased an $8 million home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, previously owned by actor Kiefer Sutherland. The property features a swimming pool, a putting green, and a terrace with a fireplace and pergola.

