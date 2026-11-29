Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has pledged to place young people at the centre of his proposed Kisii County administration, promising to give them influential roles in decision-making and the implementation of development programmes if elected governor in 2027.

Machogu said his government would move beyond token youth empowerment initiatives to give young people meaningful responsibilities in county governance, policy formulation and project implementation.

Speaking on Sunday during a meeting with Gen Z youths at a hotel in Kisii, the former CS identified unemployment, exclusion from decision-making and limited economic opportunities as some of the major challenges facing the younger generation.

He said young people would not merely be invited to political meetings or treated as beneficiaries of financial handouts but would be actively involved in shaping and implementing policies affecting their future.

“Our greatest resource as a country and as a county is not our land, not the villages we own, or even the initiatives we have. It is you, the young people,” Machogu told the gathering.

He challenged young people to stop viewing leadership opportunities as the preserve of older generations, arguing that they possessed the skills, ideas and capacity to drive meaningful change.

“Young people, you do not have to wait for opportunities. You do not have to wait for leadership positions. You have the right and the ability to create the change that this country requires,” he said.

Machogu acknowledged that despite their numerical strength and growing influence, young people remained largely excluded from decisions affecting their economic and political future.

He questioned the effectiveness of existing youth empowerment programmes, arguing that distributing small amounts of money was not a sustainable solution to unemployment and economic exclusion.

“How many of you are able to access these funds?” he posed, questioning the reach of government initiatives targeting young people.

The former CS also revisited the Kenya Kwanza administration’s pledge to create four million jobs, questioning whether the commitment had translated into meaningful employment opportunities for the youth.

Machogu said his proposed county administration would instead entrust young people with responsibilities in the implementation of development programmes.

“I want the people who will implement these programmes in my government to be young people,” he declared.

He also pledged to confront political goonism, describing it as a threat to democracy and the ability of young people to participate freely in political activities.

The meeting also turned political, with Kiogoro MCA Obare endorsing Machogu’s gubernatorial bid and criticising Governor Simba Arati’s administration, which he accused of failing to deliver meaningful growth in the county.

Obare described Machogu as the leadership alternative Kisii needed ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Machogu represents the change that Kisii needs. Under the current administration, the county has registered zero growth,” Obare claimed.

Machogu and Obare also rallied the youths to support former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, positioning his bid as part of a broader political alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Beyond youth inclusion, Machogu questioned the accountability of the Arati administration over the approximately Sh15.4 billion allocated to Kisii County, challenging the governor to demonstrate how the resources had translated into tangible development and improved services.

The remarks come as the Kisii gubernatorial contest gathers momentum, with former County Commissioner Gideon Nyandiricha launching his bid on Friday in Kenyenya.

Machogu, who lost to Arati in the 2022 gubernatorial election, is seeking a second opportunity to lead the county, with youth empowerment, political inclusion and accountability emerging as key pillars of his campaign.