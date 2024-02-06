Cult Leader Mackenzie, 29 Others Charged with Murder of 191 Children

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 other co-accused persons have been charged with the murder of 191 children whose bodies were exhumed from Shakahola forest.

The suspects on Tuesday denied the charges before Malindi High Court Judge, Lady Justice Mugure Thande.

One suspect, Evans Sirwa, who was found mentally unstable to stand trial, will be arraigned in March.

This comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared Mackenzie’s Good News International Ministries an organized criminal group.

This means authorities can use any means to investigate and take action on any of the members of the church.

Last month, the accused persons faced terrorism-related charges.

They denied the five counts including engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, an organized criminal group, engaged in organized criminal activities at Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

Read: Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie, 94 Co-accused Deny Four Terrorism-related Charges in Shakahola Case

They were also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence namely fasting to death by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.

It is alleged that Mackenzie and two others, within the same period at Furunzi area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County, were found knowingly in possession of CDs, DVDs, books and pamphlets for use in instigating the commission of a terrorist act, namely endangering the lives of the members and followers of the Good News International Ministries.