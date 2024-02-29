Maddie Ziegler Siblings: A Glimpse Inside the Ziegler Household

Maddie Ziegler is an American actress and dancer who was born on September 30, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She began performing at the age of two and gained fame through her appearances on the reality show, Dance Moms.

Maddie rose to prominence by appearing in several music videos for singer-songwriter Sia, including Chandelier, Elastic Heart and Big Girls Cry.

Additionally, she has also made guest appearances on popular talk shows and acted in movies and television shows.

Career

Siblings

Maddie has a total of six siblings, including her younger sister Mackenzie.

From her father’s first marriage, she has two half-brothers named Ryan Ziegler and Tyler Ziegler.

Additionally, she has two step-siblings from her stepfather’s previous marriage, Michele Gisoni and Mathew Gisoni.

Maddie is particularly close to Tyler, Ryan, and Mackenzie, as evidenced by their interactions on social media and their strong family bond.

Tyler Ziegler, one of Maddie’s half-brothers, is known for his meaningful tattoo and active presence on social media, where he often expresses love for his sisters and family.

Ryan Ziegler, Maddie’s eldest half-brother, holds a master’s degree in accounting and occasionally appears in posts with his siblings, providing fans with glimpses into his life.

The Ziegler family is known for their close-knit relationships and support for one another despite their varying paths in life.

Career

Maddie is a multi-talented performer who has achieved success in both dancing and acting.

She began her career at the age of eight on the reality show, Dance Moms, and then moved onto performing in various music videos for artist Sia, giving her international recognition.

Maddie has also toured with Sia and has given dance tours with her sister, Mackenzie.

She has written three books for middle-grade readers centered around a character named Harper, who moves to a new town and faces challenges related to fitting in and finding her place on a competitive dance team.

Maddie has also appeared in films such as Ballerina, The Book of Henry, Camille Le Haut, Christina Sickleman, The Fallout, West Side Story and Fitting In.

She has won awards for her work, including the Teen Choice Award for Choice Dancer in 2018 and 2019, and has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the “30 most influential teens” from 2015 to 2017.